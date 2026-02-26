RNC mocks small crowd that showed up to protest Trump's State of the Union

President Donald Trump had a successful State of the Union address on Wednesday, despite the handful of protesters who showed up to register their disfavor with his policies.

The crowd was so small that the Republican National Committee posted video to social media to deride the lack of effort by anti-Trump forces.

'Someone forgot to send out some money and buses in order to have a turnout.'

The RNC reposted a news video from Brecca Stoll of the Daily Wire, who was reporting from Washington, D.C., outside of Congress where Trump was speaking.

"What is the crowd like? Give us a breakdown. What's the average attendee? I just wanna know who goes to one of these things. What's it looking like?" Cabot Phillips asked.

"So, when you say, 'Who goes to these types of things,' not many. There's probably 75 people in this crowd, and I would say 35 of them are reporters," Stoll responded.

"Oh!" he said, surprised.

"We've seen it in Minneapolis, we've seen it with protests — right when it starts at 9 p.m., they're able to get these droves of people," she added. "But as of right now, it's a pretty slim turnout."

The video was reposted by the official RNC account.

"Democrats' State of the Union boycotts are going well," the RNC wrote, with a laughing emoji.

Others pounced to pile onto the protesters.

"Wow, 75 protesters? Truly an overwhelming sea of resistance. Half of them probably brought their own lighting," one response read.

"Gee, someone forgot to send out some money and buses in order to have a turnout," another user replied.

"Well this should show Democrats they have no support. Sadly they won't pay attention. They are to [sic] caught up in their own vanity," another said.

RELATED: Praise rolls in for high school suspending hundreds of students over anti-ICE walkout: 'Adults are taking charge'

Stoll also interviewed several students at George Washington University to ask them if the president had done well or poorly in his State of the Union address. All of those included in the video said he did very poorly.

None of them realized she was asking their advice a day before the president made this address to Congress.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!