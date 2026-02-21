Praise rolls in for high school suspending hundreds of students over anti-ICE walkout: 'Adults are taking charge'

A high school in Virginia suspended over 300 students for walking out of class for an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest, and many on social media have applauded the action.

On February 13, students at Woodbridge High School marched off of campus in solidarity with others across the nation who ostensibly disagree with ICE operations ordered by the Trump administration.

'Good. They're there to learn, not protest ICE doing their jobs.'

A letter from principal Heather Abney to parents of students said that the district did not endorse the walkout and that students who left campus without permission would be punished according to their regular code of behavior. A total of 303 students were suspended for three days.

Some of the students reportedly went to a nearby shopping center after leaving campus, others went home, and some returned to the campus later. Administrators said that some of the students who returned to the school caused a disturbance as well.

WDVM-TV reported the 303 students suspended from the school on Thursday comprised about 11% of the student population. Officials warned that more protests would meet with the same punishments.

Many on social media praised the school for imposing consequences on the students' unruly actions.

"That is the best news I've heard all day!!!! Finally a school district that knows and enforces the rules," read one response.

"Schools need to enforce rules consistently. Leaving class without permission disrupts learning and comes with consequences, even if the cause feels important to the students," said another user on X.

"Good. They're there to learn, not protest ICE doing their jobs," said another detractor.

"Finally the adults are taking charge," read another response. "Protest on your own time."

Others questioned whether cutting the students from school was an effective punishment for cutting school.

The Prince William County Police Department provided some traffic control for the protest and supervised the students for safety.

The Trump administration has deported about 675,000 illegal aliens in the first year of the president's second term, and another 2.2 million are estimated to have self-deported.

