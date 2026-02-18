Video shows brawl after high school walkout protester allegedly hit pro-ICE man — and the man is charged with child abuse

A 54-year-old man was arrested for child abuse after he allegedly got into a fight with high school students who walked out of school to protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

About 150 students walked out of the Grand Island Senior High School in Nebraska at about 1:30 on Monday and marched down College Street, where they encountered Michael Brown.

Several other students attacked him by kicking him and punching him as he was on the ground.

Brown drove by the crowd shouting pro-ICE comments before one of the students allegedly threw a water bottle at him, striking him in the face, according to Grand Island Police Division Chief Dean Elliott.

Elliott said Brown got out of his vehicle and chased after the female student he believed threw the water bottle. At that point, several other students attacked him by kicking him and punching him as he was on the ground.

Videos on social media show some of the brawl, with Brown bloodied afterward. At least three male students trade blows with the man in the videos.

Elliott said a teacher from West Lawn Elementary School intervened in the fight to help break it up.

The school emphasized that the protest was not sponsored by administrators, teachers, or district officials and was completely student-led. The students who participated in the walkout were not allowed back to school and were marked absent for the day.

Elliott indicated that Brown was charged with child abuse rather than assault because of the difference in ages between him and the juveniles. One of the juveniles was also cited for assault.

A felony report on the Grand Island Police website indicates that Brown caused injury to one of the two victims, who were listed as a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male.

One news video report from the Grand Island Independent described the protest as "peaceful" and did not include information about the brawl. The video did show two Mexican flags being waved at the protest.

