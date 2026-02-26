Fresno candidate's registered child sex offender status sparks outrage after city council campaign launch

Outrage has erupted as people have learned that a child sex offender has launched a bid to land a seat on a city council in California.

Rene Campos, who recently launched a bid to represent District 7 in Fresno, California, is facing some pushback over a highly concerning conviction not too long ago.

Campos was arrested in 2018 and later pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of possession of child sex abuse material, according to court records. In October, he pled no contest to failure to register, records indicate.

However, the New York Post reported that he is perfectly eligible to run for office under California law.

Bill Oxford/Getty Images

This fact has sparked outrage at the prospect of a convicted child sex offender holding a seat of power. Others pointed out other obvious absurdities in the potential arrangement.

Nav Gurm, a small business owner and attorney who is opposing Campos for the District 7 seat, noted: "If someone is a registered sex offender, they can't be on campus at a school site; how are you going to be able to fulfill the duties of the job?"

Campos told ABC 30: "I believe Fresno deserves leaders who are honest from the very beginning, not the end. Going into this, I am putting my life out there."

Campos gave some information on his campaign website about his upbringing and the "values" he brings to the table, including "protecting the vulnerable": "I was raised in Fresno by a mother who taught me to protect the vulnerable, tell the truth even when it costs you, and never tolerate abuse of power. Those values didn't come from politics — they came from life."

While Campos claimed in the interview that he will not be running from his past, a review of his campaign website yielded no direct mention of his criminal past. Instead, there is one brief mention of a "legal situation that has been fully resolved" in the frequently asked questions section of the site.

Campos seemingly first announced his candidacy in late January, according to his Facebook page.

The primary election is scheduled for June 2.

Campos' campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

