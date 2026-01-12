Comedian infiltrates Dearborn, Michigan — and the stories he returns with are WILD

Last year, comedian Davey Jackson and his team went under cover on a secret mission in Dearborn, Michigan — the largest Muslim-majority city in the nation — to investigate claims of religious extremism, political intimidation, and related issues.

Jackson’s resulting documentary, “I Went UNDERCOVER in Dearborn, MI,” which dropped earlier this week, recaps wild stories of mosque infiltrations with hidden cameras, breaking into a suspected jihadi safe house, and investigating an FBI raid tied to an ISIS-style terror plot.

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara interviews Jackson about his time probing what has become widely known as Dearbornistan.

One of the first things Jackson noticed when he got to Dearborn was that “people are just really scared to talk about Islam.”

“We were supposed to interview a guy at a church, and one of the church administrative people found out that we were going to be doing this interview, and she was like, ‘Oh, no. You have to leave. You can't be here.’ And so we got kicked out of a church,” he says.

“Apparently they're very violent when you call out certain aspects of their religion,” says Sara, pointing out that Nick Shirley, the 23-year-old investigative journalist who exposed the alleged multimillion-dollar fraud schemes in Minneapolis day-care centers by predominantly Muslim Somali immigrants, now relies on security after he was bombarded with “death threats.”

“They're used to being able to use political and religious intimidation in the countries that they come from,” says Jackson.

And he saw more than just flickers of that in Dearborn. At a city council meeting, he brought up Dearborn resident and Christian pastor Ted Barham, who expressed opposition to the city’s street signs honoring Arab American News publisher Osama Siblani, who has supported groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, and was told by the mayor that he was “not welcome” in the city.

When Jackson questioned city council members about the “fear of retaliation and targeting” people like Barham experience in Dearborn, they threatened to forcibly remove him from the meeting.

The documentary also captures Jackson and his collaborator Gary Faust breaking into what they believe is a safe house for potential jihadist activity. After being tipped off by a local about a suspicious building located next to a mosque, Jackson and Faust secretly entered and explored the property.

“That is almost 100% a meth lab,” says Jackson, as Sara plays footage from inside the building.

“Here's our best working theory, and this is after talking to a couple different locals and kind of vetting this theory. … I believe that this is a meth lab that is run by a biker gang and that they have a distribution network set up through local Arabs,” he explains, adding that such a “joint operation” is apparently “not terribly uncommon.”

To hear more of Sara and Jackson’s conversation, watch the video above.

