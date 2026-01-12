'You don't want this smoke': Philly DA and sheriff threaten ICE officers — DHS just laughs

Larry Krasner, the Philadelphia district attorney who was impeached in 2022 for "dereliction of duty and refusal to enforce the law upon assuming office," was among the leftists who condemned the fatal Jan. 7 shooting of anti-ICE activist Renee Nicole Macklin Good.

Multiple videos of the incident, including cellphone footage from the agent's perspective, show the 37-year-old Colorado native drive into a federal law enforcement officer after disobeying repeated orders to exit her vehicle. As Good accelerated into the ICE agent — who had been dragged hundreds of yards by a fleeing suspect during a previous ICE operation — the agent opened fire in self-defense.

During a press conference on Jan. 8, where officials held a moment of silence for Good, then engaged in a cultish chant of her name, Krasner claimed the ICE agent's actions were not only "unlawful" but amounted to a "criminal homicide" executed by a member of an agency that has supposedly taken a "Nazified approach to mass deportation."

'Do you hear me, ICE agents? Do you hear me, National Guard?'

Krasner — flanked by fellow anti-ICE radicals Aniqa Raihan of the group No ICE Philly and Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, the latter of whom claimed that ICE was "fake" law enforcement — not only complained about the ICE officer's decision to fire multiple shots but his location at the time of the vehicular attack.

According to Krasner, who referred to the incident in passing as a "murder," the officer's positioning in front of Good's speeding SUV was a "violation of police directives in almost every jurisdiction."

"Self-defense? So that is one layer of criminality," said Krasner.

After characterizing the agent's act of self-defense as a crime, Krasner — who has spent years championing dangerous criminals — stated, "If any law enforcement agent, any ICE agent, is going to come to Philly to commit crimes, then you can get the eff out of here because if you do that here, I will charge you with those crimes. You will be arrested. You will stand trial. You will be convicted, whether it's in state or federal court."

"Donald Trump cannot pardon you for a state court conviction," continued Krasner. "Do you hear me, ICE agents? Do you hear me, National Guard? Do you hear me, military?"

Sheriff Bilal attempted to outdo Krasner's expression of contempt for federal law enforcement officers, stating, "If any [ICE agents] want to come in this city and commit a crime, you will not be able to hide, nobody will whisk you off."

"You don't want this smoke, 'cause we will bring it to you," threatened the sheriff whose crime-ridden city had 826 shootings in 2025.

Over the weekend, Krasner posted a picture of himself on social media with the acronym "FAFO," which stands for "f**k around, find out." The post was captioned, "To ICE and the National Guard: If you commit crimes in Philadelphia, we will charge you and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

The post was quickly ratioed on X.

"Unlike criminals in Philadelphia who get their charges dropped by the DA," replied the National Police Association.

Mike Howell, president of the Oversight Project, noted, "The fullest extent of the state law would be nothing since they're Federal officials. Don't lose your bar license dude."

The Department of Homeland Security responded with multiple dismissive posts, noting, "Oh no! Anyway."

