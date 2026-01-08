How the Minneapolis ICE agent who fired in self-defense was nearly killed by an illegal alien child rapist in June

On Wednesday, federal agents approached an SUV in Minneapolis that was strategically angled to interfere with their law enforcement operation. The driver, 37-year-old Colorado native Renee Nicole Macklin Good, disobeyed repeated orders to exit the vehicle, then drove into a federal agent who opened fire in self-defense.

The agent who fatally shot Good is apparently no stranger to suffering injuries as the result of vehicular violence from radicals. In fact, he appears to be the ICE agent bloodied by another menace evading justice in Minnesota earlier this year.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told reporters on Wednesday, "The very same officer who was attacked today had previously been dragged by an anti-ICE rioter who had rammed him with a car and dragged him back in June. He sustained injuries at that time as well."

On June 17, federal agents attempted to arrest Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala in Bloomington on an immigration order.

Munoz-Guatemala is a 40-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala who was previously arrested for domestic assault, convicted in 2022 for serial sexual abuse of a minor, and convicted for driving without a valid license.

Federal agents stopped the foreign sex offender's vehicle and ordered him to exit; however, Munoz-Guatemala refused to comply.

As Munoz-Guatemala was preparing to speed away, an ICE agent smashed the rear window of the sex offender's vehicle and attempted to open the car from the inside. However, Munoz-Guatemala hit the gas, trapping the ICE agent's arm between the seat and the frame of the car.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota, "Munoz-Guatemala dragged the federal agent for more than 100 yards, while weaving back and forth in an attempt to shake the agent from the car."

Footage of the incident shows the sex offender accelerating down a residential street with the federal agent hanging from the car.

The agent reportedly required 20 stitches for a deep cut in his right arm and an additional 13 stitches in his right hand.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated at the time, "Instead of comparing ICE law enforcement to the Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our brave law enforcement for arresting these violent criminals."

A federal jury convicted the sex offender last month on one count of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous and deadly weapon, causing bodily injury.

When asked to confirm that the ICE agent in the two incidents are one and the same, the Department of Homeland Security seemingly confirmed that they are by directing Blaze News to a press release about Munoz-Guatemala.