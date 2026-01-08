Woman who died plowing into ICE agent extolled by same liberal media that vilified Ashli Babbitt

A 37-year-old Colorado native was fatally shot in Minneapolis on Wednesday while apparently attempting to ram a federal agent with an SUV.

Renee Nicole Macklin Good's death and the moments leading up to it were captured on video from multiple angles. Footage clearly shows Good, whose SUV appears to have been strategically stopped to block traffic amid a federal immigration operation, disobeying repeated orders from law enforcement to exit her vehicle, then driving in the direction of the federal agent, who ultimately drew his sidearm and opened fire.

'You can accept that this woman's death is a tragedy while acknowledging it's a tragedy of her own making.'

The liberal media that rushed five years ago to vilify Ashli Babbitt following her fatal shooting by Michael Byrd at the U.S. Capitol was quick on Wednesday to pen hagiographies about Good, portraying her as a blameless victim of a callous federal agent.

The Associated Press — a publication whose relationship with the truth has shown significant signs of strain in recent years — helped bolster this narrative with an article titled, "Woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis was a mother of 3, poet and new to the city."

The article doesn't bother mentioning that Good tried to ram a federal agent until the eighth paragraph, and even then it insinuates that was how "Trump administration officials painted" the incident.

Prior to getting to why the woman may have been killed in front of her lesbian partner, the AP noted:

"She was a U.S. citizen born in Colorado and appears to never have been charged with anything involving law enforcement beyond a traffic ticket."

"In social media accounts, Macklin Good described herself as a 'poet and writer and wife and mom.' She said she was currently 'experiencing Minneapolis,' displaying a pride flag emoji on her Instagram account."

"A profile picture posted to Pinterest shows her smiling and holding a young child against her cheek, along with posts about tattoos, hairstyles and home decorating."

After both suggesting Good had simply "pulled forward" when a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot her and casting doubt on the Trump administration's characterization of her as a domestic terrorist, the AP made sure that readers knew Good was a "devoted Christian" who "loved to sing."

RELATED: Tim Walz says Minnesota is 'at war' with the federal government after fatal ICE shooting

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The same publication took a markedly different approach when writing about the death of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt in January 2021, accusing Babbitt of amplifying "false allegations" on social media in the opening sentence of its write-up.

While Babbitt may not have been a "poet" like Good, she bravely served her country in Afghanistan and Iraq. The AP glossed over that fact. Instead, the AP focused on Babbitt's social media posts, claiming they were "profane" and contained "unsubstantiated views."

The AP is hardly the only publication now painting Good as a martyr after painting Babbitt as a kook or a radical.

The difference in approach at NBC News is particularly striking.

The title for the network's Jan. 7, 2021, article about Babbitt is "Woman killed in Capitol was Trump supporter who embraced conspiracy theories." The title for its Wednesday article about Good is "Woman fatally shot by ICE agent identified as resident 'out caring for her neighbors.'"

Vice President JD Vance said of Good's death on Wednesday, "You can accept that this woman's death is a tragedy while acknowledging it's a tragedy of her own making. Don't illegally interfere in federal law enforcement operations and try to run over our officers with your car. It's really that simple."

While Democrats joined the liberal media in ignoring the vice president's advice and characterizing Good as the victim of a malevolent federal agency, President Donald Trump, Vance, and other Republicans defended ICE.

"I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch," Trump wrote on Truth Social, "The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!