AP has to fix headline for its hit piece on DeSantis nominee to UWF board, Scott Yenor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) made eight new appointments to the University of West Florida's board of trustees on Monday. Among them was Scott Yenor, a professor of political science at Boise State University and a Washington fellow at the Claremont Institute.

Whereas individuals at the university appear happy to have Yenor aboard, scandal-plagued liberals such as Debbie Wasserman Schultz and elements of the liberal media were prickled by the appointment of a conservative both supportive of the family and keen on "dismantling the rule of social justice in America's universities."

In its rush to discredit Yenor ahead of his likely confirmation by the Florida Senate, the Associated Press distorted the truth this week and found itself having to correct another headline.

The Thursday article appears to have originally been titled, "DeSantis appointee to university board says women should become mothers, not pursue higher ed," but has since been retitled, "DeSantis nominee for UWF board says women shouldn't delay motherhood for higher ed, career," and fitted with a correction noting that Yenor has advocated prioritization of motherhood, not for women to opt out of education altogether.

'There can be no great countries without great families.'

In the hit piece, the AP's Tallahassee-based education reporter Kate Payne clutched pearls about the professor's warnings about the dangers of DEI — which a damning Network Contagion Research Institute and Rutgers University study revealed in November "may foster authoritarian mindsets, particularly when anti-oppressive narratives exist within an ideological and vindictive monoculture" — as well as about the declines of traditional marriage and American birth rates.

After trying her best to tether Yenor to the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, about which the Associated Press previously spread falsehoods, Payne quoted from Yenor's 2021 speech at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando in an apparent effort to damn him with his own words.

Payne was evidently prickled by Yenor's Chestertonian critique of America's denigration of the institution of motherhood and his characterization of universities as "indoctrination camps."

"Our feminist culture points women, especially young women, away from marriage and family life through its celebration of careerism. Thus more and more women, every generation, delay marriage and increasingly forgo marriage," Yenor said in his speech. "As women delay and forgo marriage, they're increasingly likely to delay and forgo having children."

"We lie to young women when we tell them that it is easy to become pregnant whenever one wants in life," said Yenor. "Never does anyone say to the young women that the peak period for pregnancy is between the late teens and the late 20s. Rarely are young women told that their ability to conceive children declines quite a bit after their late 20s and declines rapidly after the mid-30s. Ancient people used to pray to the gods of fertility. We pray to infertility gods."

"There can be no great countries without great families," emphasized Yenor. "And today, America is destroying family life."

Yenor, whom leftist journalists have long been trying to get fired for membership in religious, pro-family groups, told Blaze News last year that the anti-natalist messaging he has railed against largely comes down to a "set of mores and manners that are the natural result of our sexual revolution and its associated ideology."

'My most important work of my life was being a mother.'

"'I think you need to wait to get married until you have a job and are stable.' Well, that's a great way of delaying marriage, and marriage delayed and deferred is much less likely to happen. That's a form of cultural messaging that's widely accepted," said Yenor. "Whereas previously, it was thought that marriage would be a foundation for life; that you kind of learn to live together with another person and go through life's struggles and have moments where you weren't prosperous. And now we have marriage as a kind of capstone to all of life's achievements."

"That new cultural messaging obviously leads to different kinds of marriages and later marriages and fewer children and more fertility problems. The fertility problems themselves are the result of waiting until you're 30 to get married," continued Yenor.

Payne packaged her AP article with comment from a single and, of course, critical voice from UWF, faculty union president and earth sciences instructor Chasidy Hobbs, who called Yenor's comments "disheartening" and "offensive."

"My most important work of my life was being a mother," said Hobbs, unwittingly reinforcing Yenor's argument, "while also working as a professional woman in a career that I find almost as important as motherhood — to help the future generation learn to think for themselves."

"Publishing quotes pulled off the sparsely stocked shelves of dirt every time Yenor successfully advocates for reform in higher education (which he does often!), [Payne] has done the intrepid journalistic work of adding a new headline to his @NatConTalk speech of 2021!" tweeted Andrew Beck, vice president of communications at the Claremont Institute and partner at Beck & Stone.

"Given the current decline of vast swaths of America's higher education institutions and the decay of its culture, I'm not sure how many, except for the most militant, reality-denying feminists, would naturally think these statements are unfounded, outrageous, and worthy of broadcasting when you can hear hundreds of women saying the same thing on social media every day," continued Beck. "All this shows that it is not Professor Yenor or Governor DeSantis who are out of line, but Kate and the Associated Press, who are out of touch with Floridians and what they want out of their universities: to do better, so that America can be better."

Yenor noted on X, "What @AP's reporter considers awful are things that are increasingly music to people's ears."

