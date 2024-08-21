Democrats traffic in falsehoods about Project 2025 at DNC — and the AP appears happy to assist

The post-Biden Democratic establishment now coagulating around the Harris campaign has worked for months, in concert with the liberal media and various radical groups, to mischaracterize the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 and weaponize the resultant mischaracterization against President Donald Trump.

Rather than recognize 2025's "Mandate for Leadership" for what it is — a "candidate-agnostic" policy document developed by various conservative groups with the aim of detailing popular ways a future president might "take down the Deep State and return the government to the people" — Democrats have suggested it is instead a weird and authoritarian "blueprint" for ushering America into a dystopian future lifted from the pages of a Margaret Atwood novel.

Democrats leaned into their false narrative at the Democratic National Convention this week and once again found willing collaborators in the mainstream media.

On Monday, Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) carried an oversized prop representing Project 2025's policy book to the DNC stage and slammed it on the lectern, stating, "This is Project 2025. Now, over the next four nights, you are going to hear a lot about what is in this 900-page document. Why? Because this is the Republican blueprint for a second Trump term."

Contrary to McMorrow's claim, the GOP has its own blueprint for Trump's second term. Furthermore, Trump has disavowed Project 2025, stating, "Some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal."

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), a strong Trump supporter, recently emphasized, "It's not a problem for the president because the president is already on the record saying that he has nothing to do with it."

"Their focus on Project 2025 is insanity," added Donalds.

Despite the inaccuracy of McMorrow's opening assertion, the Associated Press — an outfit that has similarly had troubles with facts in recent years — regurgitated McMorrow's claim nearly verbatim online.

Project 2025 responded on X, "Is this the AP or the DNC account? Project 2025 does not represent any candidate or campaign. We are a coalition of over 110 conservative groups offering policy and personnel recommendations. We expect a correction and apology, or a disclaimer that you're now DNC surrogates."

The AP only corrected its error and deleted its post Tuesday afternoon, noting it had "misidentified the blueprint as Republican."

McMorrow did not limit her comments about Project 2025 to the one claim that the Associated Press was forced to walk back.

"That's right," continued McMorrow. "They went ahead and wrote down all the extreme things that Donald Trump wants to do in the next four years. And then they just tweeted it out, putting it out on the internet for everybody to read. So we read it and whatever you think it might be, it is so much worse."

According to McMorrow, Project 2025 aims to turn Trump "into a dictator."

'They know Project 2025's ideas are popular, which is why they are lying about what's in it.'

After slamming the prop against the lectern once more, the Michigan Democrat pointed to the 2025 recommendation that Trump re-establish the Schedule F employment category for federal employees as evidence of dictatorial aspirations.

Trump issued an executive order establishing the category prior to the 2020 election in an effort to make it easier for future administrations to remove insubordinate and poorly performing bureaucrats from an estimated pool of 50,000 eligible candidates. Accordingly, those civil servants — some self-described and others dubbed by the media as the "resistance" — who had worked for years to prevent the democratically elected president from executing the will of the American people could be canned.

"They're talking about replacing the entire federal government with an army of loyalists who answer only to Donald Trump," continued McMorrow, who appeared to gloss over the fact the policy document was drafted long before Trump became the Republican nominee.

It became clear Tuesday night that Democrats had manufactured the Project 2025 prop book for more than just McMorrow's tirade.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta similarly trotted out the prop, saying, "Usually Republicans want to ban books, but now they are trying to shove this down our throats."

"It is a radical plan to drag us backwards, bankrupt the middle class, and raise prices on working families," said Kenyatta.

The Pennsylvania Democrat suggested further that under Project 2025, families would pay more in federal taxes and workers would see cuts in their overtime pay.

Blaze News previously reported that the project's policy recommendations actually include:

increasing oversight of the Department of Justice and FBI;

eliminating the Department of Education and "moving control and funding of education from D.C. bureaucrats to parents and state and local governments";

unfettering American energy production as a means to reduce prices and boost the economy;

ousting those obstructionist partisans in the federal bureaucracy who may again attempt to prevent the duly-elected president from realizing his mandate;

securing the border and ousting illegal aliens;

cutting the growth of government spending annually to reduce inflation; and

banning men from participating in women's sports.

Heritage president Kevin Roberts emphasized in his foreword to the policy book that the aim should be to: "Restore the family as the centerpiece of American life and protect our children"; "dismantle the administrative state and return self-governance to the American people"; "defend our nation's sovereignty, borders, and bounty against global threats"; and "secure our God-given individual rights to live freely."

Roberts suggested to "Blaze News Tonight" last month that Project 2025 represents a "return to common sense policy."

Project 2025 noted Tuesday, "Despite calling Project 2025 'radical, extreme, and dangerous', the DNC platform ironically takes a shocking number of ideas from Project 2025's Mandate for Leadership."

"They know Project 2025's ideas are popular, which is why they are lying about what's in it. The only radical thing about Project 2025 is how radically popular their ideas are with the American people," continued the Heritage project, adding:

Their new platform takes a page out of Project 2025 on a host of issues, including securing the southern border and reducing illegal immigration, reducing the federal debt, supporting a fairer tax code that ends special interests and helps small entrepreneurs compete, encouraging the reshoring of American jobs and products, blocking the CCP from buying U.S. farmland, expanding alternative pathways to college, cracking down on Big-Tech abuses online, building off of the Abraham Accords, and strengthening our defense industrial base. Of course, they don't actually want to do any of this. If they were sincere about implementing these ideas, they would stop lying and demonizing Project 2025.

