Blaze News original: Check out these 12 infuriating decisions by trio of prominent, ultra-progressive district attorneys

Three ultra-progressive district attorneys in major urban centers — Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Los Angeles County DA George Gascon, and Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner — arguably are the most prominent and powerful among the soft-on-crime crowd.

Leftists love them. Critics, however, repeatedly argue that their actions amount to pro-criminal sentimentality.

He 'doesn’t value my life or the life of my child, or any other victim out there and would rather reward the monsters.'

Bragg is well-known for his recent prosecution of former President Donald Trump, but he's also known for things like downgrading 52% of felony cases to misdemeanors. Several times he was forced to change course amid public anger, such as when he dropped what many saw as an unfair murder charge against 61-year-old deli worker Jose Alba who fatally stabbed an attacker in 2022; and a year later when he dropped criminal charges against a parking garage attendant who allegedly shot a man in self-defense; and earlier this year when he indicted seven migrants accused of attacking NYPD officers — only after critics torched him for their no-bail release.

George Soros-backed Gascon has had his share of embarrassing moments, too — such as when he refused to file felony charges against an alleged sex offender, only to move forward with them following public outcry. In addition, a murderer in 2022 vowed to tattoo Gascon's name on his face in appreciation of the DA's policies that lightened his sentence. Gascon also allegedly used "mafia tactics" to intimidate a prosecutor who exposed his woke policies. Yet, the DA has managed to defeat two recall attempts against him.

Krasner — also Soros-backed — had some of his authority stripped late last year due to his failed "liberal, woke" policies. In 2022, Pennsylvania Republicans moved to impeach Krasner for being soft on crime and allowing "chaos" in streets.

Here's a look at a dozen infuriating decisions by the trio:

DA Gascon refuses to jail thug accused of slashing man's neck; same suspect later accused of murdering woman who was shot 19 times Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Stefen Sutherland allegedly slashed a construction worker's neck in November 2020 after a noise complaint and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, law enforcement sources said. Instead of giving him prison time, which a probation official recommended, the office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon gave Sutherland a mental health diversion, Fox News reported. Sutherland was then accused of gunning down Jennifer Gomez on May 23, 2023, over a noise complaint, sources with knowledge of the investigation said. The victim was shot 19 times in her home.

Teen female stabs girl multiple times, resulting in serious wounds, hospitalization — but due to DA Gascon's 'restorative justice' policy, suspect gets only probation Video captured the 2021 knife attack in an Inglewood, California, park. The mother of the victim said the attacker punctured her daughter's liver, kidneys, diaphragm, and pericardial sac, and the victim suffered internal bleeding and required an immediate operation to save her life. The attack was over a boy, and afterward the suspect reportedly posted a message on social media and tagged the boy in question, asking him, "Would you love me more, If I killed someone for you?" The office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said the accused had no prior criminal record, and getting her treatment was the best option.

DA Gascon gives teen just a few months in juvenile detention after his caught-on-video hit-and-run against mother, baby in stroller; soon after freed teen is shot to death KABC-TV said the hit-and-run took place in 2021 in Venice, California. Fox News' Bill Melugin said that the suspect was on probation at the time of the horrific incident caught on video and had been convicted previously of spiking a girl's drink at a high school. The teen's light sentence — courtesy of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon — was reported in June 2022. The mother who was hit blasted the DA in an impact statement: "George Gascon doesn’t value my life or the life of my child, or any other victim out there and would rather reward the monsters like [the juvenile suspect] by demonstrating to them that their actions have no consequences." In January 2023, the teen was shot to death after flirting with a girl at a restaurant. The mother, who ripped Gascon for the light sentence against the teen who hit her and her baby, had this to say about the teen's murder: "The universe delivered the justice we weren’t given in court, but a much harsher punishment than he’d have been dealt in a court of law."

LA county sheriff reveals grim consequences of DA Gascon's justice reform in connection with child porn case Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Then-Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in January 2021 that Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon's progressive reform policies resulted in a lighter sentence for a child porn suspect. The sheriff said his department's special victims bureau investigated a male for possession of child pornography with a previous sex crime conviction — after which he pleaded no contest. But Villanueva added that "pursuant to the DA's new directives, both of the defendant's previous strike convictions for sex crimes with a child were stricken," which resulted in a sentence of just two years in state prison. Finally, the sheriff said, "The defendant who has been in custody since his arrest in October 2020 has earned approximately 253 days credit toward his required half time to be served and will likely be released from custody in about 112 days."

Grieving mother blasts DA Bragg for granting plea deals to thugs involved in slaying of her son — an Army vet, husband, and father of 3 Madeline Brame's son, Sgt. Hason Correa, was killed in a 2018 Harlem stabbing, Fox News said, and the grieving mother during an early April 2023 panel discussion mocked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's infamous "no one is above the law" declaration related to charges he had just brought against former President Donald Trump. "If no one is above the law, then I don't understand how Alvin Bragg could dismiss murder and gang assault indictments against two of the people involved in the murder of my son," she told the cable network. Brame added that New Yorkers are seeing rising crime "out of control every single day" and that Bragg is doing "absolutely zero" about it, the cable network said.

DA Bragg's soft-on-crime Day One memo 'emboldened' crooks — and then 2 cops were fatally shot, angry NYC police union head says Dominique Rivera, left, eulogizes her husband New York City Police Officer Jason Rivera during his funeral service, Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Patricks Cathedral in New York City. Photo by MARY ALTAFFER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images In the days following his Jan. 1, 2022, swearing-in, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued a so-called Day One memo to his staff in which he told prosecutors to seek pretrial detention only in "very serious cases" and added a list of low-level offenses his office would no longer prosecute — such as resisting arrest, skipping subway fare, prostitution, marijuana offenses, minor traffic infractions, and operating without a license, the New York Post reported. Later that month, NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were gunned down. That prompted Paul DiGiacomo — president of New York City's Detectives' Endowment Association — to tell Fox News that Bragg's "message was sent to the criminal element," and that's why the officers got killed. DiGiacomo added to the cable news network that Bragg sent "a message out there that there are no consequences for committing crimes, and there are no consequences for resisting arrest." Rivera's widow at his funeral service also blasted Bragg: "The system continues to fail us. We are not safe any more, not even the members of the service. I know you were tired of these new laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now."

DA Bragg knocks down felony robbery charges to misdemeanors for career criminal with nearly 90 arrests on his rap sheet Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg knocked down felony robbery charges to misdemeanors for career criminal — 53-year-old Rodney Johnson — who has nearly 90 arrests on his rap sheet, law enforcement sources told the New York Post in 2023. Both alleged robberies took place March 24 at pharmacies in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood, but the paper said prosecutors with Bragg's office reduced the charges to menacing and petit larceny — both misdemeanors.

Soros-funded DA Krasner made sweetheart plea deals with violent crooks whom donors to his campaign legally represented: Report Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images The Washington Free Beacon, citing city financial records, reported in 2021 that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner made sweetheart plea deals with violent criminals who donors to his campaign legally represented. The paper said five months after Krasner took office, he reached a plea agreement with two career criminals who murdered a Philadelphia cop, which let them avoid the death penalty — and that defense attorneys Michael Coard and Daniel Stevenson oversaw the deal after donating a combined $2,700 to Krasner's 2017 campaign. Later, Krasner reached a plea deal with a career criminal who shot a Philadelphia deli owner with an AK-47 during an armed robbery, the Free Beacon said, adding that Krasner campaign donor Philip Steinberg represented the shooter — who received "as little as three-and-a-half years in prison for aggravated assault, a step below the attempted murder charge the DA's office initially pursued." The paper said Krasner's campaign did not return a request for comment.

US attorney accuses DA Krasner of keeping cop killer out of prison

Blaze News senior editor Daniel Horowitz noted in March 2020 that William McSwain — U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania — accused George Soros-backed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner of keeping a cop killer out of jail. When a Philadelphia SWAT team was trying to serve a warrant to Hassan Elliott, the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds through his apartment door, which fatally wounded 23-year veteran Cpl. James O’Connor IV, Horowitz said. McSwain said in a press release that "Elliott was on the street for one reason: because of District Attorney Krasner’s pro-violent defendant policies. Those policies — which include permissive bail conditions for violent offenders, failing to pursue serious probation and parole violations by violent criminals, offering lenient plea deals for violent offenses, and outright withdrawing cases against violent felons — put dangerous criminals like Elliott on the street.”

DA Krasner withdraws armed carjacking case when victim doesn't show; suspect later accused of killing Philly college student The officer of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's office withdrew a summer 2021 case against an accused carjacker because the victim failed to appear in court, KYW-TV reported. But just months later that same suspect was accused of killing Samuel Collington, a Temple University student who was fatally shot while unloading his vehicle after returning from Thanksgiving with his family. The suspect in Collington's killing — then-17-year-old Latif Williams, who turned himself in to police — also was believed to have been involved in other uncharged carjackings in the area where Collington was fatally shot, sources told the station.

DA Krasner declines to file charges against 4 pro-Palestinian protesters accused of assaulting UPenn police Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office declined to file assault charges against four pro-Palestinian protesters whom Penn cops arrested in May 2024 as the protesters allegedly attempted to occupy a campus building, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Krasner said although his office approved misdemeanor charges against three protestors — for resisting arrest or defiant trespass — prosecutors declined to approve more serious charges that police recommended, the paper reported. Krasner added, according to the Inquirer, that law enforcement should “tread lightly and be careful before we act like every kind of protest is a crime. It is not."

