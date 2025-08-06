Republican senator launches gubernatorial campaign in deep-red state: 'I'm ready to deliver'

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee has officially launched her campaign to run for governor of the Volunteer State.

Blackburn announced her campaign Wednesday morning to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Bill Lee, whose term will come to an end in 2026. The senator is expected to face off against Republican Rep. John Rose of Tennessee, who announced his candidacy in March.

"It’s official!" Blackburn said in a post on X. "I’m running for Governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next."

"I would be honored to have your support."

Blackburn boasts a lengthy political career, first serving in the Tennessee state Senate in 1999. Four years later in 2003, Blackburn went on to represent Tennessee's 7th District in the House of Representatives, where she held her seat until 2019.

Blackburn then won her Senate seat in 2018 and has since been re-elected to a second term, which began in January 2025.

"Trump is back, America is blessed, and Tennessee? Better than ever," Blackburn said in her campaign ad.

"Tennessee is the greatest place in the world to rear a family, make a life and a living, and together, we can make our great state even better."

