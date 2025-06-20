'Conspiracy theorists' right again? FBI reveals MASSIVE alleged Chinese voter fraud plot

Kash Patel has dropped a bombshell that, if true, would prove a lot of Americans who questioned the results of the 2020 election right.

The FBI director turned over an intelligence report to Congress that exposes an alleged Chinese campaign to mess with the election results through the creation of thousands of fake U.S. driver’s licenses.

A confidential source alleged those driver’s licenses were to be used by the Chinese for thousands of mail-in votes to sway the election in Biden’s direction.

Of course, the mainstream media is largely ignoring the development.

“We were called domestic terrorists, by the way, when we questioned the 2020 election,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler comments. “So they cannot in good faith now report anything associated with any kind of meddling that happened in the 2020 election, or else it makes them domestic terrorists per their own definition.”

According to Just the News, the “newly declassified intelligence reports from August 2020 were not corroborated or fully investigated and instead were recalled from intelligence agencies at about the time that then-FBI Director Christopher Wray testified that there were no known plots of foreign interference ahead of the 2020 election.”

“We have an intelligence report, meaning a report put together by intelligence officials, and this was before the 2020 election, that said that China was producing driver’s licenses in order to take votes, and yet, this was not fully investigated,” Wheeler comments.

“What the heck? Why was this not fully investigated?” she asks, adding, “Probably, the reason is ideology, right? The people inside the intel community didn’t want to investigate this because they were in the tank for Joe Biden.”

