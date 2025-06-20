Now-former school district employee, 22, accused of sending nude photos of herself to 14-year-old boy

A 22-year-old woman — who's a now-former New York state school district employee — is accused of sending nude photos of herself to a 14-year-old boy.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said Anamaria Milazzo from the town of Elmira was arrested on charges of disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree — a class E felony — and endangering the welfare of a child, which is a class A misdemeanor.

Susan Rider-Ulacco — chief assistant district attorney for the Chemung County District Attorney's Office — on Friday afternoon told Blaze News that Milazzo wasn't jailed, despite the felony charge against her, because of New York state's bail reform law.

A school resource officer assigned to the Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services received a complaint June 9 alleging Milazzo sent indecent material to a minor, the sheriff's office said.

The criminal investigations division of the sheriff’s office assisted with the investigation and learned that over a three-month period, Milazzo sent nude photographs of herself to a 14-year-old male, the sheriff's office said.

Photo by Louis Bryant III for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Daily Voice said Milazzo was arrested June 16 and that she had worked as a teaching assistant since December 2024.

Milazzo was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Wellsburg Village Court at a later date, the sheriff's office said.

The Greater Southern Tier BOCES on Tuesday confirmed that Milazzo was a former employee at a BOCES facility in Chemung County, WETM-TV reported, adding that while Milazzo had been terminated, BOCES couldn't comment on when she was terminated or her role at the district.

The New York Post said the 14-year-old boy was not identified, and it’s not clear if he was a student at the same BOCES school where Milazzo worked.

