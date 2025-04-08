Ex-head counselor at all-boys' Catholic HS pleads guilty to sexual abuse of student after nude pics, office tryst revealed

A former head counselor at an all-boys' Catholic high school in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a student.

On Monday, 43-year-old Emily Nutley reportedly welled up with tears as she pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. Nutley is not permitted to be within 1,000 feet of any school.

One of the alleged sexual encounters occurred in the counselor's office at the school after hours.

Nutley had been a head counselor at St. Xavier High School in Springfield Township.

As Blaze News previously reported, Nutley allegedly met the then-17-year-old victim in 2023 through a school program that assists students who are struggling academically; she was a program supervisor.

The prosecutor said Nutley had additional contact with the student "outside of school hours."

Soon thereafter, the counselor reportedly sent nude photos and sexually explicit text messages to the student.

Nutley allegedly began a sexual relationship with the underage student in mid-November 2023, according to court documents.

A prosecutor stated, "Nutley is alleged to have performed oral sex on the male victim at least one time while on the campus of St. Xavier High School and one additional time while off campus."

One of the alleged sexual encounters occurred in the counselor's office at the school after hours.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers stated, "When the victim attempted to stop the encounters, Nutley continued to contact the victim via text messages."

Following an internal investigation at the school, Nutley was fired on Oct. 11, 2024.

A few weeks later, Nutley was indicted on child sex crime charges. She had initially been charged with six counts of felony sexual battery.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Nutley's husband filed for divorce less than a month after the charges were announced. She is reportedly the mother of three children.

Nutley allegedly had been a licensed school counselor for 18 years.

Prosecutors believe there was only one victim.

Powers added, "This child was in need of help and guidance but instead found an adult looking to act out her perverted sexual desires. This child was the victim of an adult predator who should never again have a role that puts her in contact with children. She used this child for her own sexual gratification while taking advantage of the position she held."

Nutley's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 10.

Nutley faces up to 10 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!