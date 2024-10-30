All-boys Catholic school teacher who allegedly had illicit tryst with student on campus gets indicted

A former teacher at an all-boys Catholic high school engaged in an illicit sexual relationship with a student that included a tryst while on campus, according to a prosecutor in Ohio.

On Tuesday, Hamilton County prosecutor Melissa Powers announced in a statement that 42-year-old Emily Nutley was indicted for six counts of sexual battery — a felony of the third degree. Nutley faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on all charges. She would also be ordered to register as a sex offender if convicted.

'Let me be very clear: this is child sexual abuse.'

Nutley had been a teacher at St. Xavier High School — an all-boys Catholic school in Springfield Township. She also was a supervisor of a program that assists students who are struggling academically.

Nutley allegedly met a 17-year-old male through the program and then began to have additional contact with the student "outside of school hours," according to the prosecutor.

The teacher communicated with the alleged victim through text messages.

Nutley sent the boy nude photos and sexually explicit text messages, the prosecutor said.

The teacher allegedly began a sexual relationship with the underage student in mid-November 2023.

The prosecutor noted, "Nutley is alleged to have performed oral sex on the male victim at least one time while on the campus of St. Xavier High School and one additional time while off campus."

Nutley also is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse "after hours while in her office at the school" with the alleged victim.

The alleged victim purportedly attempted to end the illicit relations, but Nutley reportedly continued to send text messages to the boy.

St. Xavier High School administrators initiated an internal investigation into the alleged child sex crimes. Once evidence was collected, school administrators notified the Springfield Township Police Department of the alleged child sex abuse.

WLWT-TV reported St. Xavier High School fired Nutley when the criminal investigation began.

Hamilton County prosecutor Melissa Powers said of the alleged child sex crimes: “This is absolutely unacceptable and reprehensible conduct from an adult towards a minor child."

Powers added: "This child was in need of help and guidance but instead found an adult looking to act out her perverted sexual desires. This child was the victim of an adult predator who should never again have a role that puts her in contact with children. She used this child for her own sexual gratification while taking advantage of the position she held."

Powers stressed, "Let me be very clear: this is child sexual abuse."

Powers vowed that her office would prosecute this case "fully and thoroughly to ensure that justice is served.”

St. Xavier High School released a statement Monday that said, "We appreciate the unwavering commitment of our faculty, staff, and administration to the safety, well-being, and dignity of every student entrusted to our care. We believe this case to be an isolated incident."

The school also stated, "At this time, we respectfully ask for continued prayers for the well-being of our students, their families, our entire staff, and for all individuals impacted by abuse. We remain committed to providing a safe, supportive, and nurturing environment for our entire St. Xavier community."

The high school urged any students who had been sexually abused by a teacher to contact the Springfield Township Police Department.

Nutley is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.

WXIX-TV published a video report about the alleged teacher sex scandal.



