Florida middle school teacher sent nude photo, engaged in 'lewd conduct' with 14-year-old student: Police

A Florida teacher is accused of sending an explicit photo to a middle school student as well as engaging in lewd conduct with the boy, according to police.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office claimed that Oliver Fell — a 28-year-old teacher at Carlos E. Haile Middle School in Bradenton — had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student.

According to a press release from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office obtained by Blaze News, a 14-year-old male student on March 3 informed a school resource deputy from the sheriff's office that one of his teachers had been communicating with him since December 2024. The male student claimed that the teacher sent him an explicit photo on the Snapchat app on Jan. 2.

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Crimes Against Children Unit launched an investigation into the child sex abuse allegations.

According to the sheriff's office, "The investigation confirmed that the explicit photo of a nude breast belonged to the teacher, Oliver Fell."

Capt. Mark Morie with the Child Protection Division of the sheriff’s office said officials "were able to match" the "evidence against her in that photo" with "the background in her house," according to WWSB-TV.

zoka74 via iStock / Getty Images Plus

Officers obtained a search warrant to access data from Fell's cell phone and social media accounts, which enabled detectives to discover "evidence indicating that the communications led to lewd conduct involving the victim."

Officers reportedly discovered that Fell had contacted the student several times on social media.

Sheriff's office detectives uncovered additional evidence from Snapchat that allegedly strengthened the child sex abuse case against Fell, after which an arrest warrant was issued, and Fell turned herself in to authorities on June 2.

The middle school teacher was charged with lewd contact with a student by an authority figure — a second-degree felony — and transmission of harmful material to a minor — a third-degree felony.

Fell was booked at the Manatee County Jail and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, as well as all minors.

The case is still under investigation.

Michael Barber, communications director for Manatee County schools, told WWSB that Fell was immediately reassigned to a position off campus where she would have no contact with students.

WWSB reported that the school’s principal, Irene Nikitopoulos, told parents in a letter that it took police "several weeks of investigation to confirm the allegations of the illegal communications."

Nikitopoulos added that the school district will "continue to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

