Ex-teacher accused of sexually abusing up to 10 students, exposing children to stripper pole, sex toys, and drugs

A former Indiana high school teacher has been arrested and charged with several child sex crimes. Court documents also claim the ex-teacher allegedly exposed children to a stripper pole, sex toys, and drugs.

WXIN-TV reported that 31-year-old Brittany Fortinberry has been charged with three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The boy said some of the victims are considering speaking about what happened, and others 'don’t want to talk about it.'

Fortinberry is a former teacher with Eminence Community Schools in Morgan County, approximately 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

According to the Morgan County website, the district "is one of the smallest independent public school corporations in the state of Indiana, serving between 300 and 350 students each year, with an elementary school and a junior/senior high school."

The Eminence Community School Corporation released a statement that reads, "The night of August 22, 2024, a report was made to the school corporation that an employee, Brittany Fortinberry, had engaged in inappropriate conduct toward two students."

School administrators immediately reported the accusations to the Indiana Department of Child Services and local law enforcement.

The Eminence Community School Corporation suspended Fortinberry on the same day that the allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

The following day, Fortinberry reportedly resigned from her teaching position.

Court documents show that two students reported Fortinberry for sending inappropriate messages and videos in August. One student allegedly claimed that the teacher said she dreamed of having sex with the student, according to court docs.

According to WISH-TV, "The students told investigators that Fortinberry sent videos of her sex toys, a stripper pole, and sexually charged images on Instagram’s messenger. They said she sent [the material] through 'vanish' mode, so the messages automatically deleted. Both students said they felt uncomfortable."

WTTV-TV reported that a search warrant was executed on Fortinberry’s home, and officials found a stripper pole and sex toys similar in appearance to the students' description.

According to newly released court documents, the grandmother of a teen male notified authorities in December 2024 that her then-15-year-old grandson allegedly had been sexually molested by Fortinberry. The grandmother reportedly told detectives that Fortinberry sexually abused the boy multiple times after friending him on the Snapchat messaging app and then sending him nude photos of herself.

The grandmother claimed that Fortinberry took her grandson on out-of-town trips.

Court docs said the grandmother also alleged that Fortinberry supplied drugs to the minor and showered with him.

The grandmother reportedly told investigators that the ex-teacher also threatened to kill herself if the boy told anyone about the alleged illicit relationship.

The alleged victim told detectives that he estimated Fortinberry molested at least five and as many as 10 children, court docs say.

The boy said some of the victims are considering speaking about what happened, and others "don’t want to talk about it," court documents say, according to WRTV.

According to court documents, "[The boy] said that it was no different than a 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl. [The boy] said it was child molestation, and he’s there because he doesn’t want her to molest more kids."

Police reportedly noted that the boy's statements match up with claims from the initial investigation.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!