Not tired of winning: Trump's 200 victories in 200 days

The Trump administration has been moving full steam ahead, delivering on its promises in almost every sector. It's hard to believe that it's been only 200 days since Trump was sworn in to office in January. As Trump and his team move forward into the next three and a half years in office, it's worth pausing to consider what he has accomplished in just the first 14% of his historic second presidency.

'The Trump effect'

1. NVIDIA moves to invest $500 billion to build AI factories in Houston and Dallas.

2. Apple announces $500 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing.

3. TSMC commits $100 billion for U.S. chip manufacturing.

4. Project Stargate (SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, MGX) $500 billion venture targets expansion in the U.S. by 2029.

5. IBM commits $150 billion over five years to expand U.S. manufacturing.

6. Micron Technology invests $200 billion in U.S. memory chip manufacturing.

7. Intel commits to investing more than $100 billion to increase domestic chip manufacturing infrastructure.

8. Johnson & Johnson announces manufacturing, research and development, and technology investments totaling more than $55 billion over the next four years.

9. Roche commits to invest $50 billion in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics over the next five years.

10. Bristol Myers Squibb promises to invest $40 billion in the U.S. over the next five years.

11. Eli Lilly and Company commits to raising its domestic investment by an additional $27 billion, adding greater manufacturing capacity.

12. The UAE’s ADQ and the U.S.’s Energy Capital Partners are set to invest $25 billion in power generation to keep up with data center needs.

13. Novartis, a Swiss drug manufacturer, expands its U.S. footprint with an investment of $23 billion over the next five years, creating an estimated 4,000 U.S. jobs.

14. Hyundai announces a total investment of $21 billion, including funding for a new Louisiana steel manufacturing mill.

15. John Deere pledges to invest $20 billion in the United States over the next decade to build and improve manufacturing facilities.

16. DAMAC Properties pledges a $20 billion investment focusing on developing data center infrastructure.

17. French company CMA CGM announces $20 billion in shipping and logistics investment in the U.S., creating an estimated 10,000 jobs.

18. Sanofi announces an intention to invest at least $20 billion in manufacturing and R&D.

19. Amazon invests $10 billion in building a new data center in North Carolina.

20. Amazon also invests $20 billion in expanding its cloud computing infrastructure in Pennsylvania, creating an estimated 1,250 jobs.

21. Venture Global LNG expands its investment with additional $18 billion in Louisiana.

22. Global Foundries announces an intention to spend $16 billion to expand U.S. chip production.

DOGE and bureaucracy reform

23. The Trump administration halts operations of Elizabeth Warren’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

24. According to a July 14, 2025, CNN analysis, at least 51,224 federal workers have been fired or targeted for firing. This includes:

25. Close to 10,000 (100%) employees were fired from USAID.

26. Close to 84.8% of the Agency for Global Media’s employees were fired, dismantling the agency.

27. Close to 3,500 employees (16.7%) of the FDA were fired.

28. Trump raises awareness with the DOGE’s mandate to root out the federal government’s waste, fraud, and abuse.

29. The Trump administration fires the head of Bureau of Labor Statistics.

30. Termination of the Federal Executive Institute.

31. Trump eliminates remote work option for federal employees.

32. Trump bans ESG policies to be considered in federal contracts in an executive order.

33. The Trump administration kills Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding.

34. National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service have been put on ice as a result.

DEI initiatives

35. Goldman Sachs ends its DEI policy.

36. IBM to eliminate DEI department.

37. Verizon shuts down DEI policies.

38. BlackRock drops its DEI goals.

39. State Department cuts DEI-based performance evaluations, returns to merit.

40. The Trump DOJ rescinds a Carter-era federal mandate focused on DEI hiring practices on August 1.

41. Trump roots out DEI initiatives from Foreign Service requirements.

42. Trump administration pushes for a national civics education program in his education executive order.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Immigration

43. Trump signs the Laken Riley Act.

44. Militarization of the southern border.

45. Alligator Alcatraz in Florida.

46. Speedway Slammer plans in Indiana.

47. ICE Nationwide crackdown, January 26.

48. ICE Colony Ridge operation.

49. ICE Operation Apex Predator.

50. ICE arrests 72 illegal aliens, including a suspected terrorist, in a major bust in Charleston, South Carolina.

51. ICE carries out a huge raid resulting in 361 illegal alien arrests and 14 children rescued in a Ventura County, California, cannabis farm bust.

52. ICE arrests a Tren de Aragua ringleader in one of the first New York City raids.

53. Requiring truckers to have English-language literacy.

54. ICE has deported over 300,000 illegal aliens, per Tom Homan.

55. Illegal aliens self-deport as part of Trump admin’s “Project Homecoming.”

Environment/climate

56. Proposal to end the Endangerment Finding regulation.

57. Withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

58. EPA issues proposal to scrap Biden-era $1 trillion EV mandate.

59. Trump administration lays waste to environmental justice offices within government agencies.

60. EPA eliminates 455 DEI and environmental justice positions, ending Biden-era initiatives.

61. Trump issues executive order ending the forced federal purchase and use of paper straws.

62. EPA eases off on methane regulations as it considers scrapping them entirely.

63. Trump fast-tracks Hurricane Helene relief.

Energy

64. Trump ends liquefied natural gas export ban, approves two LNG projects in the U.S.

65. Trump establishes the National Energy Dominance Council to secure U.S. energy supremacy.

66. Trump issues executive order to help America to “drill, baby, drill.”

67. Trump signs an executive order called “Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential” to develop the state’s natural resources for the benefit of the nation.

68. Trump revamps the coal industry with a new designation of coal as a mineral, thus unleashing the benefits of increased coal production in the United States.

69. Trump streamlines the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in order to pursue greater nuclear energy production.

70. Trump administration expands opportunities for offshore drilling, potentially including in the Arctic.

71. Trump calls for the revival of the Keystone XL pipeline, bringing it back into the public discourse.

Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

Technology

72. The Trump administration announces America's AI Action Plan.

73. The United States commits to supporting the export of U.S. AI models in order to promote American dominance in the industry.

74. Trump issues an executive order strengthening U.S. commitment to cybersecurity.

Education

75. Trump slashes the Department of Education.

76. The Supreme Court affirms Trump’s executive order cutting the Department of Education down to size.

77. Columbia and Brown are set to disclose admissions and race data in a groundbreaking deal with the president.

78. End of COVID-19 mandates in schools.

79. The Trump administration expands school choice for American families.

80. Trump issues executive order attacking the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

81. In the same order, Trump mandates that the funding be pulled from any public schools teaching radical gender ideologies.

Gender issues

82. NCAA changes its policy to allow only women to compete in women’s sports following Trump’s February 5 executive order.

83. Trump makes it the U.S. government’s official policy that there are only two sexes.

84. U.S. government restricts sports visas for transgenders, reaffirming strict policy.

85. The U.S. Olympic Committee bans men from women’s sports.

Justice

86. Trump grants unconditional pardons to virtually all January 6 protesters.

87. Trump issues executive order restricting birthright citizenship.

88. Supreme Court upholds Tennessee ban on transgender surgeries for minors.

89. Supreme Court upholds Texas law requiring age verification for pornographic websites.

90. Supreme Court blocks nationwide injunctions against birthright citizenship executive order.

91. Supreme Court affirms right of South Carolina to exclude Planned Parenthood from Medicaid program.

92. Executive order restricting transgender procedures for minors.

Economy

The Department of Commerce released the first GDP report at the end of April, which signaled strong economic momentum building under Trump’s leadership.

93. The core GDP grew 3%.

94. Consumer spending outpaced government spending by 3.2 percentage points, the strongest figure since the second quarter of 2022.

95. Gross domestic investment soared 22% in the first quarter.

96. The Trump administration creates the U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund.

One Big Beautiful Bill Act

97. Green energy tax credit phase-outs.

98. Repeal of certain Inflation Reduction Act provisions.

99. Rescinding de minimis import tariff exemptions from low-value goods.

100. Medicaid reform.

101. SNAP reform.

102. $50 billion Rural Hospital Fund to buffer Medicaid changes.

103. $150 billion in military infrastructure spending.

104. $170 billion in border enforcement and ICE funding by 2029.

105. Pell Grant revisions starting July 2026.

106. Trump Accounts.

107. “No Tax on Tips” tax reductions.

108. Agriculture provisions add $66 billion to farm programs.

Subpoenas

109. The House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas for several former high-profile federal officials. They will be deposed over the coming months:

110. Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr: August 18.

111. Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales: August 26.

112. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: August 28.

113. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller: September 2.

114. Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch: September 9.

115. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder: September 30.

116. Former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland: October 2.

117. Former FBI Director James Comey: October 7.

118. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: October 9.

119. Former President Bill Clinton: October 14.

Intelligence releases

120. Trump orders the release of MLK Jr. Files in an "unprecedented" move.

121. The Russiagate hoax is exposed with bombshell evidence.

122. Trump orders the release of a trove of documents in the JFK files.

123. The Trump administration drops 10,000 intelligence files related to the assassination of RFK.

Foreign investment

124. The United Arab Emirates commits to $1.4 trillion investment over the next decade.

125. The U.S. and Qatar sign $1.2 trillion economic exchange agreement.

126. Japan signals its intention to increase investment in the United States to over $1 trillion in the future.

127. Saudi Arabia commits $600 billion in investment in the United States.

128. Taiwan pledges to boost its investments in the United States.

Tariffs and trade deals

129. Trade deal framework with the U.K.

130. 90-day tariff “truce” with China.

131. EU trade deal.

132. Japan trade deal.

133. South Korea trade deal.

134. Taiwan trade deal.

135. Vietnam trade deal.

136. Philippines trade deal.

Pro-life

137. Trump grants unconditional pardons to 23 pro-life protesters convicted under the FACE Act during the Biden administration.

138. Trump enforces the Hyde Amendment, cutting off federal funds for abortions through EO 14182.

139. Vice President JD Vance attends the March for Life in Washington, D.C., and delivers a pro-natalist message to attendees.

International affairs

140. The U.S. plays a crucial role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

141. The U.S. plays a key role in securing peace between Cambodia and Thailand, following the violent conflict that erupted between the two countries.

142. The Gulf of Mexico is renamed to the Gulf of America.

143. Imposition of sanctions on the International Criminal Court, reasserting national sovereignty.

144. Trump announces that the U.S. will be ceasing all funding of and participation with UNESCO.

145. Trump pulls support and membership from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

146. Trump envoy successfully negotiates release of wrongfully detained Washington man in Venezuela.

147. At least 37 hostages have been rescued from countries including Afghanistan, Israel, Russia, and Kuwait since Trump’s inauguration.

148. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commemorates the massacre at Tiananmen Square on its 36th anniversary.

149. U.S. expands partnership with Panama in securing the Panama Canal.

150. U.S. Army sees a huge increase in military recruitment numbers.

151. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issues Army Overhaul directive, a forced restructuring of the military.

152. Trump administration issues ban on transgenders in the military.

153. Trump withdraws the United States from the World Health Organization.

154. Russia releases American Marc Fogel in a one-for-one prisoner exchange.

Cultural issues

155. Restoring the name of Mount McKinley.

156. Reinstatement of Moses Ezekiel statue at Arlington National Cemetery.

157. Renaming of USS Harvey Milk to Oscar V. Peterson.

158. Renaming of Fort Bragg.

159. Renaming of Fort Hood.

160. The Robert E. Lee monument in Charleston, South Carolina, torn down in 2021, will be reinstalled according to the American Heritage Association’s plans.

161. The statue of Confederate General Albert Pike, torn down during the BLM protests, will be restored and reinstalled in Washington, D.C., per Trump’s executive orders.

162. Trump donates his salary to the White House Historical Association, furthering the beautification efforts of the White House.

163. Mel Gibson, John Voight, Sylvester Stallone named ambassadors to Hollywood.

164. Trump establishes the White House Task Force in preparation for the Unites States hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics.

165. Melania Trump’s Be Best initiative.

166. Melania Trump helps push the Take It Down Act.

167. New White House ballroom.

168. New White House patio.

169. New White House flagpoles beautify the grounds.

170. Brian Burch appointed U.S. ambassador to the Holy See.

171. FBI exposed for spying on Catholics.

172. Establishment of the Religious Liberty Commission.

173. DOJ helps kill anti-Catholic Washington Senate bill.

174. Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias order.

175. Office of Personnel Management issues order affirming right of federal workers to share Christian faith.

176. Trump delivers his Holy Week message, in sharp contrast to Biden’s Day of Transgender Visibility.

177. Trump establishes the White House Faith Office.

Second Amendment rights

178. Trump issues executive order entitled “Protecting Second Amendment Rights,” reaffirming Americans’ right to keep and bear arms.

179. The ATF replaces Biden-era’s 2021 Enhanced Regulatory Enforcement Policy, also known as the “Zero Tolerance Policy,” with an updated policy.

180. Trump shutters the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

181. Trump says, “The gun doesn’t do the shooting, the people do,” following an FSU shooting in April.

182. HHS removes the surgeon general advisory that described gun violence as a public health crisis.

Make America Healthy Again

183. The Make America Healthy Again Commission is created in February 2025.

184. RFK Jr. bans Red Dye No. 3, to take effect in 2027.

185. FDA commits to phasing out six food dyes (FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2) from the food supply by 2026-2027.

186. The Department of Health and Human Services cancels 22 mRNA vaccine research contracts totaling nearly $500 million.

187. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fires all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a politicized panel of Biden appointees affiliated with the CDC.

188. Starbucks plans to replace canola oil with avocado oil in its egg bites.

189. Blue Bell ice cream commits to remove food dyes by the end of 2027.

190. Steak 'n Shake moves to 100% all-natural beef tallow and begins using 100% Grade A Wisconsin butter, replacing its seed-oil-ridden “buttery blend.”

191. PepsiCo commits to remove artificial ingredients from several products by the end of the year.

192. Mars Wrigley removes titanium dioxide, a food additive, from the Skittles ingredients list.

193. McCormick announced that it will no longer use certain food dyes in its products.

194. In-N-Out announced it will no longer use synthetic food dyes and artificial flavors in its food.

195. Tyson Foods moves away from synthetic dyes in its products.

196. Sam’s Club commits to removing 40 harmful ingredients from its private-label brand, Member’s Mark.

197. Kraft Heinz announced it will remove artificial dyes from its domestic products.

198. Nestle is set to remove all FD&C food dyes from its products by the middle of next year.

199. J.M. Smucker will remove synthetic colors from its food products by the end of 2027.

200. Hershey will no longer use synthetic dyes in its products, planning to phase them out by 2027.

While many people are quick to criticize Trump, it's impossible to take these accomplishments away from him. The next three years hold so many possibilities for the work left to do, and the world watches as Trump continues to add to his already impressive legacy. Here's to the next 86% of President Donald Trump's term.

