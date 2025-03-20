Trump signs executive order eliminating the Department of Education

President Donald Trump issued a historic executive order that abolished the Department of Education, a promise he had made during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Democrats have furiously opposed the efforts by some Republicans to close the ED on the basis that the agency has been ineffective and costly for the taxpayer.

'Closing the Department of Education would provide children and their families the opportunity to escape a system that is failing them.'

Trump signed the order at a ceremony at the White House Thursday.

"Today we take a very historic action that was 45 years in the making," said the president. "In a few moments, I will sign an executive order to begin eliminating the federal Department of Education once and for all."

The audience applauded loudly at the announcement.

"After 45 years, the United States spends more money on education by far than any other country and spends likewise, by far, more money per pupil, and it's not even close. But yet, we rank near the bottom of the list in terms of success," he added. "Closing the Department of Education would provide children and their families the opportunity to escape a system that is failing them."

Democrats have opposed proposals to shut down the agency by arguing that the president does not have the authority to unilaterally close a department that was implemented by congressional vote. A group of attorneys general from 20 states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration that claimed the action would deprive students of quality education.

"The dismantling of the Department will also result in the termination of afterschool programs," according to the lawsuit. "Regardless of what alternative resources are put in the place of the Department of Education, the process of the Department's dismantling will create and has created chaos, disruption, uncertainty, delays and confusion for Plaintiff States and their residents."

Defenders of the president say the agency has failed in its mission to improve education based on national testing that has showed worsening outcomes for several decades.

As part of the ceremony, children were seated at school desks on both sides of the president. Before he signed, Trump turned to two students and asked them, "Should I do it?"

They each nodded in approval.

Here's the video of the president's announcement:

President Trump: "Today we take a very historic action that was 45 years in the making. In a few moments, I will sign an executive order to begin eliminating the federal Department of Education once and for all." pic.twitter.com/nKoPs1JPvw

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 20, 2025

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!