Democrats howl, make scene outside Department of Education as political theatrics continue

Congressional Democrats continued their performative outrage on Friday, making a scene outside the Department of Education building after they were denied entry.

A group of about 30 Democrat representatives from around the country traveled en masse to the Department of Education building in Washington, D.C., demanding to be allowed in to meet with acting Education Secretary Denise Carter. They then caterwauled and continuously badgered a member of the security staff when he refused that demand.

"Look them in the eye!" Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) ordered the security guard. "Come on. Hold your face up. Look out. Let them see you. This is him!"

Waters, who has previously characterized voter ID requirements as racist, then hounded the security guard to provide identification that he had already shown her. "What's your name? Tell us your name. Give me that ID again," she commanded.

When he declined, repeatedly noting that he'd already furnished her with his ID, she then called on her colleagues to "ask him for the ID."

"He won't let me see it again," she huffed.

Fellow California Democrat Rep. Lateefah Simon likewise fell into histrionics, looking directly into a news camera and suggesting that the safety of vulnerable schoolchildren across the country depended largely on Democrat access to the building. "You voted for members of Congress to advocate on behalf of your children," she claimed, "children with disabilities, for young women who have been victims of sexual assault in our classrooms."

"Access is being denied!"

Just four and a half years ago, strong Democrat ally Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, promised "protests," "grievances or lawsuits," and even "safety strikes" to keep schools closed in fall 2020, claiming that Trump, then in his first term, had "insufficient" safety measures in place to guard against COVID. In other words, back then, Weingarten effectively wanted schoolchildren to be denied access to their education buildings.

The theatrical stunt at the D.C. education building comes a day after House and Senate Democrats issued a letter to acting Secretary Carter, bewailing the spending cuts at the Department of Education and elsewhere already initiated by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

"Over the course of two weeks, the Trump Administration issued sweeping executive orders and sought to broadly and illegally freeze federal financial assistance. Federal employees have been targeted, in some cases for simply following the law," Dems wrote.

"Elon Musk is attempting to shut down the work of entire agencies while gaining access to some of the federal government’s most far reaching and sensitive data systems."

The Democrats' performative outrage outside the Department of Education is the fourth such stunt they've pulled this week. They engaged in similar theatrics outside the U.S. Agency for International Development on Monday, the Treasury Department on Tuesday, and the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday.

The Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment from Axios. Trump has nominated Linda McMahon of WWE fame to be the next secretary of education.

