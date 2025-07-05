Woman celebrates her ‘abor-bor,’ claims her pit bull always ‘wins’ over a baby

The left’s side of the abortion debate is evil enough as it is, but a woman on TikTok decided to take it a step further and add her pit bull — a breed well known to attack children — into the mix.

“As many of you saw, I had an abor-bor earlier this year, not only because I don’t want children right now, but you want to know the real reason? I already have a baby, it’s this one right here,” the woman said proudly as she panned her camera to the pit bull behind her.

“He cost me a lot of time and energy and money, and if I had to choose between a human baby’s needs and this one, I’m choosing this one every time,” she continued.

“That’s why this fall, there’s only one candidate protecting our reproductive freedoms, and if she doesn’t win — don’t make me choose between a human baby and this one — because this one wins every freaking time,” she added.

“My political ideology is whatever makes that illegal,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey comments. “Every part of that, actually. There’s so many things in that clip that I think should be illegal; having an abortion and owning a pit bull.”

“This really just goes to show disordered priorities and disordered desires just put your whole life out of whack,” she says. “That’s really what’s happening here. When you worship the creature rather than the creator, who is blessed forever, amen, as Romans 1 tells us, then everything gets distorted and disordered.”

“Like, if you cannot see how absolutely depraved and backwards and dark that is, this is, like, a spiritual issue, a demonic problem here, then you need to be reading your Bible and praying a lot more,” she adds.

