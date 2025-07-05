From Coney Island to the White House: Why hot dogs are the heartbeat of American patriotism

The hot dog is much, much more than a backyard barbecue staple — it is a quintessential American icon that has become a symbol of American patriotism.

The humble handheld repast is a beloved food that brings people together. Hot dogs have been embraced by baseball fans at ballparks across the country, Americans celebrating with backyard cookouts, prestigious presidents, and competitive eaters on the Fourth of July.

'A hot dog at the game beats roast beef at the Ritz.'

The term "hot dog" may have been coined in April 1901 at the New York Polo Grounds because of their dachshund-like shape, according to some historians. However, the hot dog has many names, including weenie, wiener, glizzy, snappy boy, Coney, dirty water dog, and frank. No matter what you call a hot dog, it is always a delicious bite of pure Americana.

German immigrants brought their beloved “frankfurters” — named after Frankfurt, Germany — to the United States in the 1800s, introducing Americans to the sausage-style snack that would soon become a national favorite.

Whether topped with mustard, ketchup, relish, sauerkraut, chili, or Chicago-style with onions, tomatoes, pickles, and a dash of celery salt, the hot dog adapts to regional tastes while staying true to its all-American roots: iconic, irresistible, and endlessly reinventable.

Hot Dog Vendor Image Source: Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

The simple hot dog, once a humble street snack, skyrocketed to fame thanks to Nathan’s Famous in Coney Island, New York.

In 1916, Polish immigrant Nathan Handwerker launched a hot dog stand on Coney Island, selling dogs for just 5 cents. Handwerker was able to start his hot dog business thanks to a $300 loan from friends and a secret spice blend from his wife.

The first official and recorded Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest took place in Coney Island on July 4, 1972.

Now, roughly 40,000 people attend the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, while hundreds of thousands of Americans watch the annual contest every July 4 on ESPN.

Joey Chestnut — the king of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest — has won the competitive eating contest a record 16 times. Chestnut holds the record for most hot dogs eaten during the competitive eating contest, with 76 hot dogs consumed in 2021.

Hot dogs are also the iconic food of America’s pastime — baseball. Hot dogs perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the game and its fans.

MLB fans chowed down on an estimated 20 million hot dogs at stadiums across the country during the 2024 baseball season, which breaks down to approximately 8,000 hot dogs per game.

Actor Humphrey Bogart once famously said, "A hot dog at the game beats roast beef at the Ritz."

Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hot dogs are widely regarded as one of America’s most patriotic foods, famously enjoyed by politicians and presidents alike.

On June 11, 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt hosted King George VI and Queen Elizabeth during a picnic at his Hyde Park estate in New York. FDR served the royal couple hot dogs, which was reportedly the first time that King George VI ate a hot dog.

Since then, numerous American presidents have made hot dogs part of their patriotic branding, including former President Ronald Reagan.

Hot dogs have transformed from a simple food to a symbol of American identity that is woven into the fabric of U.S. history, politics, and patriotism. Plus, hot dogs are seen as an accessible food that is treasured by Americans of all social classes.

American politicians are often seen eating hot dogs as a prop in their patriotic photo-ops.

Image Source: Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Fire up the grill and pass the mustard, because no food sizzles at patriotic celebrations quite like the cherished hot dog.

No food completes a Fourth of July cookout or a Memorial Day picnic quite like the hot dog.

Hot dogs take center stage during many red, white, and blue bashes since the tasty treat is the undisputed champ of patriotic snacking.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans devour an estimated 150 million hot dogs on Independence Day alone — enough to stretch from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles more than five times over.

Photo by Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images

So when you are grilling hot dogs this Fourth of July, remember that you are not just eating a snack — you're biting into a piece of American history.

The hot dog has transcended from immigrant dreams to presidential picnics.

This unapologetically American cuisine doesn't just feed our bodies — it feeds our souls with patriotism, nostalgia, and the simple joy of coming together to celebrate what it means to be part of this country.

