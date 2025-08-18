Chris Pratt mocks Trump haters for being 'allergic' to good policy, defends RFK Jr.

Actor Chris Pratt says it's not hard for him to back Robert F. Kennedy Jr., despite him being a member of the Trump administration.

Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, whose mother, Maria Shriver, is part of the Kennedy family. This has put the actor in close reach of RFK Jr., the United States secretary of Health and Human Services.

Comedian Bill Maher recently asked Pratt about his connection to the Kennedys and wanted to know what type of criticism he has faced over the relationship.

'I'll put Clorox in my children's cereal myself!'

Pratt opined that the media has taken a lot of shots at him and others through unnamed sources that he believes do not exist at all.

"In politics, you inherit enemies," he told Maher on "Club Random." "And when you jump in on the bandwagon with the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you're going to be made to look terrible."

Both Maher and Pratt agreed that there is something the media cannot take away from RFK Jr.: He is fighting big industry on behalf of the American people. Particularly, as Maher described, Kennedy Jr. is over the target regarding toxic ingredients in food and pharmaceuticals being used by children.

Still, Pratt said he finds it nonsensical for anyone to criticize the HHS secretary simply for being in Trump's orbit.

"I'd hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I'd have an allergic reaction to — to be like, 'Oh, well, if they do it, I don't want it to happen. I'll put Clorox in my children's cereal myself!'" he joked with Maher.

Putting it simply, Pratt explained that a lot of discourse could emerge just from the two political sides being somewhat reasonable.

"You know, it's like, come on, be reasonable here," Pratt added. "There are certain things that would be a good thing to have. I want them all to be successful," he said of the Trump administration.

Pratt and Maher had a lot to agree on during the podcast, especially when it came to supporting American troops. Maher revealed that his parents met in the U.S. Army, and despite not always agreeing with foreign policy, he has always had a "soft spot" for the Army.

In the same breath, Maher had a strong message for those who label the U.S. as a horrible place to live.

"If you think we're the worst country in the world, then just f**king do some research. Just f**king noodle around the internet. You will find a lot of people who did a lot of worse things," he said.

The host and his guest then shared a unique perspective about being a media figure that has the luxury, or curse, of being able to read about themselves through the eyes of others.

"Politics, it's a nasty business," Pratt declared. "I've seen how the person you are can be such a contrast to the person that people are being told that you are."

At the same time, the actor said he would only be doing himself a disservice if he were to constantly rebuke claims that are made in the media.

"Proverb 26:20, 'For lack of wood the fire will go out,'" Pratt cited, explaining that he would rather let something that's "not real" be "liked" by 300,000 people than address the fake claim to 50 million people.

