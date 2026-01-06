Paris court convicts 10 citizens for ‘cyberbullying’ first lady Brigitte Macron over transgender claims

Yesterday, a Paris court convicted 10 citizens of “cyberbullying” French first lady Brigitte Macron over rumors regarding her gender.

After French President Emmanuel Macron’s election in 2017, rumors started swirling among fringe circles that his wife, Brigitte, was actually a biological male. But it wasn’t until 2021, right before Macron’s re-election, that it exploded on an international scale after Natacha Rey, an independent journalist, claimed she had copious evidence proving the first lady was a biological male secretly living as transgender.

Since its initial explosion in 2021, the rumor has only continued to gain massive traction internationally, fueling podcasts, docuseries, and social media content.

The Macrons have been quick to strike back. In July 2025, they filed a high-profile defamation lawsuit in the U.S. against conservative podcaster Candace Owens for her viral series “Becoming Brigitte,” which promoted the claim that Brigitte was born a male. The case is ongoing.

However, the Macrons’ lawsuit in France concluded yesterday with convictions and sentences for 10 defendants.

All 10 were accused of posting or reposting malicious, degrading comments online falsely claiming Brigitte Macron is transgender. While most defended their actions as satire or free speech, the court ruled they acted with intent to harm.

When BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere heard the story, his first reaction was that he’s glad he lives in America.

“At times, we get upset with America, OK? You know, lines are long. ... Maybe you get the wrong order. Maybe they don't put the extra cheese sauce at Taco Bell that you ordered. ... But we do have a First Amendment at least that would protect us against that sort of nonsense, where the first lady of a country can sue you because you called her names,” he laughs.

