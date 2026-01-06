Mamdani makes bizarre promise about World Cup tickets — and gets humiliated by community note

Newly inaugurated New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been mocked by many online after a community note thoroughly contradicted his ability to make good on a promise he made.

The socialist Muslim mayor was criticizing dynamic pricing policies for putting the cost of World Cup soccer tickets beyond the reach of the common fan when he said his team would work on alleviating the situation.

'We want to ensure that there are more experiences available to each and every New Yorker.'

"I had a New Yorker the other day come up to me and ask me if there was any way I could help him get World Cup tickets because he was saying that the cost that he saw for a game was $600," Mamdani said.

"This is increasingly out of reach," he added. "We have made what used to be a working-class game into a luxury experience, and there are too many for whom it doesn't matter where the World Cup is being played in the world; they know where they're going to watch it: It's TV."

He concluded, "We want to ensure that there are more experiences available to each and every New Yorker."

Mamdani's promise was immediately mocked and ridiculed on social media, especially after it was undermined by a community note on the X social media platform.

"Apart from the fact that the mayor has no influence over FIFA pricing policy, there are no games in NY City. The New York New Jersey Stadium is in East Rutherford, New Jersey," the note reads.

Others pointed out the inconvenient fact.

"Settle down commie. It's being hosted in NJ. I know NJ is right behind NY, but you haven't taken it over yet," one popular response reads.

"LMAO ... this scumbag thinks he is the king of the world. NY Mayor Mamdani says he is working to ensure World Cup tickets are AVAILABLE TO ALL ... BTW, no World Cup games are played in NY ...," another detractor said.

"Seize the means of ticket verification," joked one user.

A Blaze News request for comment to Mamdani's office was not immediately answered.

RELATED: Liberal actor compares Mamdani to Jesus and MLK Jr. in bizarre CNN panel moment

Video of Mamdani's comments was widely circulated on social media.

Although the media has been trying to whitewash Mamdani's extremist positions as moderate, his administration has already been roiled by resurfaced messages from his director of appointments, who abruptly quit the position, as well as from his pick to lead the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants.

