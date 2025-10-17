Liberal actor compares Mamdani to Jesus and MLK Jr. in bizarre CNN panel moment

Far-left New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is getting bizarre praise from a liberal actor known for offending Christians.

Actor John Fugelsang told a CNN panel that the socialist's policies were far closer to the teachings of Jesus Christ than those of the other candidates and then compared Mamdani to Martin Luther King Jr.

'This guy Mamdani is not afraid to stand up to Trump. He is so charming and so popular.'

Mamdani had just participated in a heated debate with former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, currently running as an independent, and crime-prevention organizer Curtis Sliwa on Thursday, and the CNN panel was considering the policies proposed by the candidates.

"Mamdani says he wants to seize the means of production," objected panelist Brad Todd.

"Mamdani is, in his policies, so much closer to the actual teachings of Jesus!" Fugelsang fired back.

"Did he say that or not? Did he say seize the means of production? He did!" Todd responded.

"Of the means of production from what? In Manhattan? Of what, falafels?" Fugelsang joked.

"They're Democratic Socialists. It's not the same. This is what they did to MLK as well!" he added. "This guy Mamdani is not afraid to stand up to Trump. He is so charming and so popular, record-high turnout of young people ..."

"You keep telling yourself that," Todd replied.

"In the mayoral primary! That's the numbers — I'm not making that up!" Fugelsang said.

Video of the exchange was posted to social media.

Mamdani was hammered by Cuomo and Sliwa during the debate for his past comments endorsing socialist policies, and Mamdani tried to appear less extreme. Many of his policies depend on dramatically increasing spending and hiking taxes.

Fugelsang has used his platform to chide Christians for years.

"The only 'war on Christianity' is the one waged by self-professed Christians who think Jesus hates the same people they do," he wrote in 2015.

