JD Vance outduels the mainstream media yet again

In a recent interview on ABC’s “This Week,” a discussion regarding Trump’s border czar Tom Homan turned ugly when host George Stephanopoulos pulled the plug rather than let Vice President JD Vance continue speaking.

The pair were discussing a bizarre allegation that Homan was caught on tape taking $50,000 from undercover FBI agents “who were trying to entrap him because they were trying to get him on taking a bribe to give certain people government contracts.”

“It’s convoluted; it’s weird,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says, before playing the clip of Vance and Stephanopoulos.

“I don’t know what tape you’re referring to, George. I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe. There’s no evidence of that. And here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you’re losing credibility,” Vance said.

“Because you’re talking for now five minutes with the vice president of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I’ve read about, but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about,” he continued.

“You are focused on a bogus story. You’re insinuating criminal wrongdoing against a guy who has done nothing wrong instead of focusing on the fact that our country is struggling because our government’s shut down,” he added.

Vance went on to ask Stephanopoulos to “talk about the real issues” and explained that it would be much more beneficial for the American people instead of listening to the host go down “some weird left-wing rabbit hole where the facts clearly show that Tom Homan didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing.”

“It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole. I didn’t insinuate anything,” he said, before shutting down the interview.

“Thank you for your time this morning,” he said, while Vance continued to speak.

“Let me just tell you, as someone who interviews high-profile people on this show from time to time, if it is even so much as a lower-level member of Congress, you do not interrupt them,” Wheeler comments, shocked.

“Do you think George Stephanopoulos would have cut away from Kamala Harris while she was talking and not just speak over the top of her, but take her off the screen and turn it to a commercial break?” she asks, adding, “Can you even imagine?”

