Suspect in Guardsmen shooting tied to Biden's Operation Allies Welcome

The Afghan national suspected of the atrocious shooting of National Guard members Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe was shockingly brought to the United States as a part of President Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome.

“We didn’t just evacuate our allies. … The United States government evacuated anyone they could grab in the chaos, because chaos is the oldest enemy of truth. We opened up floodgates. Tens of thousands of people we didn’t know, nobody really vetted, nobody could verify, nobody could fully account for,” Blaze media co-founder Glenn Beck says.

“Even today, we don’t know where they are. And that’s not xenophobia. That’s not fearmongering. That’s the Department of Homeland Security’s own inspector general saying that. Quote, ‘We don’t know who many of these people are,’ end quote,” he continues.

“Think about the histories of nations who forgot the simple duty of understanding who they bring inside the gates. When that happens, the country is over. Rome did it. The Byzantine Empire did it. Europe did it before the migrant crisis. And now in 2021, we did it as well,” he adds.

The problem, of course, is that the United States welcomed strangers from a patriarchal, war-torn, tribal system into the country without so much as a second look.

“Imagine going from Afghanistan to Chicago. How do you survive in that?” Glenn asks.

“That’s the fault of our federal government — a government that just threw them and us into a social experiment overnight without even thinking about it, talking about it, just saying, ‘Accept it,’” he continues.

However, most Americans, including the mainstream media, refuse to point this out.

“We’re living in a time when people saying the truth, you know — you acknowledge reality? And you get labeled. You notice patterns? Oh, my gosh, you’re silenced. You ask responsible questions? You’re accused of bigotry,” Glenn says. “Truth doesn’t care about the labels.”

