White House names names in new 'media bias tracker' in wake of 'seditious' Democrat video

Last month, several Democrat lawmakers appeared in a video calling for intelligence and military personnel to "refuse illegal orders" from President Donald Trump's administration. Last week, the White House launched a new page to explicitly call out the media in the wake of some of its misleading coverage about the "seditious" video.

The bias tracker website names the Boston Globe, CBS News, and the Independent as the "media offender of the week."

'The president has never given an illegal order. These people know what they are doing.'

Alyssa Vega, Andrew Feinberg, Eric Garcia, and Nancy Cordes are called out by name for their coverage of the video and of Trump's response.

It also shows a clip of the original video from Democrat lawmakers. The video is edited to label the Democrats as "seditious" after they demand defiance of supposedly "illegal" orders. A narrator then adds, "The president has never given an illegal order. These people know what they are doing."

RELATED: 'SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR': Trump demands arrest of 'traitor' Democrat congressmen for 'dangerous' video

Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The same can be said of the media, the White House argues.

"The media misrepresented President Trump's call for Members of Congress to be held accountable for inciting sedition by saying that he called for the 'execution,'" the site states under "the Offense" section.

The White House website also includes an "offender hall of shame" with a long record of what it calls media bias. The hall of shame lists stories, publications, and reporters under various categories of offense, including "bias," "malpractice," "lie," "omission of context," and "left-wing lunacy."

The media bias tracker currently lists more than 30 stories and 20 publications.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), and Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) delivered the original "seditious" message last month. The FBI has reportedly sought to interview Sen. Kelly and the other Democrats who appeared in the video.

Kelly’s office told NBC News, “Senator Kelly won’t be silenced by President Trump and Secretary Hegseth’s attempt to intimidate him and keep him from doing his job as a U.S. Senator.”

Rep. Goodlander, who is married to Joe Biden's former national security adviser Jake Sullivan, has spoken out publicly in the days following the video as well: "It is the basic principle that our service members follow lawful orders and lawful orders only. And that should not be a threat. Any other president of the United States in all of our history would absolutely agree with this principle. And that the President has become so unglued by it, I think unfortunately really is telling."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!