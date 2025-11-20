'SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR': Trump demands arrest of 'traitor' Democrat congressmen for 'dangerous' video

In a video shared earlier in the week, six Democrat veterans in Congress urged members of the military and the intelligence community to "refuse illegal orders" from the Trump administration, though without specifying which orders were deemed illegal.

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump posted a string of responses to the viral video.

'SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!'

In a Truth Social post, Trump said, "It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand — We won’t have a Country anymore!!!"

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"An example MUST BE SET," he added in the same post.

In a second post, Trump reiterated his call for accountability: "This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???"

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), and Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) delivered the incendiary message.

In the video, the Democrats urged military and intelligence members to resist the Trump administration, telling them "we have your back": "Americans trust their military. But that trust is at risk. This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens."

"You MUST refuse illegal orders," the video warned.

"SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" Trump said in another Truth Social post later on Thursday morning.

"It is insurrection — plainly, directly, without question. ... It’s a general call for rebellion from the CIA and the armed services of the United States by Democrat lawmakers. ... It shows what a dangerous moment we're in," White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser Stephen Miller said on Wednesday.

The video posted by Senator Elissa Slotkin reached 12 million views by Thursday morning.

