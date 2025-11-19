'Rebellion'? Democrat lawmakers urge federal agents to resist Trump agenda in cringe video

Despite internal fractures in their own party, Democrats have rallied on one issue: resisting President Donald Trump and his agenda. On Tuesday, a Democrat senator posted a distressing exhortation titled "Don't give up the ship."

The six Democrats in the video, whose shared experience represents intelligence agencies, the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, delivered a forceful message addressed directly to "members of the military and the intelligence community."

'You can refuse illegal orders.'

"Americans trust their military. But that trust is at risk. This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens."

Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images

"Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution. Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but from right here at home."

Repeating the statement for effect, they continued, "You can refuse illegal orders."

"No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution. ... But whether you're serving in the CIA, the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, your vigilance is critical. And know that we have your back," they said.

They did not identify any allegedly illegal orders issued by President Donald Trump or members of his administration.

The video ended with the final demand: "Don't give up the ship."

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), and Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) delivered the message.

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser, called out the video on X, saying, "Ten years after the Deep State Russia Hoax, top Democrats openly appeal to CIA and military officials to engage in rebellion against their Commander-in-Chief."

"Do not underestimate how dangerously radicalized the Democrat party has become," Miller added.

Slotkin's post of the video garnered 6.7 million views on X by Wednesday.

