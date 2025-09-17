'The counteroffensive begins': Report exposes Soros' Open Society funding of alleged pro-terror leftist groups

President Donald Trump indicated on Monday that his administration is poised to take action against violent leftist radicals and to bring racketeering charges against the liberal organizations that apparently support them.

Within hours of Trump revealing that a crackdown is imminent, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller stated on "The Charlie Kirk Show," "We are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people."

'This is something that we can win.'

A new report from the Capital Research Center might make the administration's job a little easier — at least in the way of identifying nodes in the nonprofit funding network that Democratic mega-donor George Soros has bequeathed to his son Alexander and in justifying potential action against them.

The 95-page report first obtained by Blaze Media details how George Soros' Open Society Foundations has poured tens of millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that are allegedly engaged in activities the FBI has defined as domestic terrorism as well as into foreign outfits allegedly linked to designated foreign terrorist organizations.

Ryan Mauro, counterterrorism expert and Capital Research Center investigative researcher, told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on "The Glenn Beck Program" on Wednesday both that the findings in the report "are shocking" and "today, the counteroffensive begins."



The Capital Research Center indicated that Open Society has awarded at least $23,275,000 to seven groups that allegedly "directly assist domestic terrorism and criminality on U.S. soil"; at least $50.57 million across 41 groups that have allegedly endorsed terrorist attacks and/or are directly linked to foreign terrorist groups or their known front groups; and nearly $10 million to five nonprofits that allegedly qualify as associates of terrorist groups or pro-terrorist groups.



Blaze News has reached out to Open Society Foundations for comment.

AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images

Among the seven groups identified in the report that are funded by Open Society and allegedly assist in domestic terrorism are:

the Sunrise Movement, a climate alarmist group that reportedly endorsed the violent Antifa-linked Stop Cop City campaign;

the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of leftist BLM-associated organizations that condemned Israel after its attack on Oct. 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists; and

the Center for Third World Organizing, which Mauro noted has consolidated three extremist groups under its so-called hub, namely the Minnesota-riot-linked Ruckus Society, BlackOUT Collective, and the Black Land Liberation Initiative.

Capital Research Center noted that its findings "could potentially form the justification for various accountability actions, including federal investigations and prosecutions, U.S. State Department and Treasury Department sanctions, revoking of tax-exempt statuses of Open Society and its grantees by the Internal Revenue Service, congressional investigations, and civil suits."

"If you look at the IRS code, nonprofits are not allowed to be engaging in criminal activity," Mauro told Beck, adding that they're likely not permitted to even encourage criminal activity.

Beck, who expressed amazement "that these guys have gotten away with it for so long," indicated that he would personally hand the report to President Trump.

Mauro noted further that by identifying the amounts obligated, the recipients, and some of the radical activities the recipients engaged in, all in one document, it is easier to understand "that this is an infrastructure. This is a movement. And as scary as that is, it also means it can be taken down. We can confront them, and this is something that we can win."

