Black Democrat governor vetoed slavery reparations bill — but other Dems in his state have now kept it alive

In Maryland, a new commission to study slavery reparations will soon be established after a months-long legislative fight.

On Tuesday, the Maryland General Assembly voted to override Democratic Gov. Wes Moore's veto of a bill that would establish a commission to study slavery reparations.

Fox News reported that the Senate voted 31-14 to override the veto, and the House of Delegates approved the override 93-35. Democrats enjoy a sizable majority in both chambers.

'It's immoral and it's fiscally ruinous to this state and it sends a message to the generations out there now in Maryland that if you're concerned about fairness, dignity, opportunity in this state — to flee Maryland.'

Moore, a black Democrat, originally vetoed the bill in May, arguing for "action" rather than establishing another study.

In his veto letter to Senate President Bill Ferguson, Moore said, "Now is not the time for another study. Now is the time for continued action that delivers results for the people we serve."

Delegate Matthew Morgan (R-St. Mary's County) warned that the bill was only going to enable "race-bait handouts":

"This bill betrays the original intention, the unifying event of the civil rights movement. It's immoral and it's fiscally ruinous to this state and it sends a message to the generations out there now in Maryland that if you're concerned about fairness, dignity, opportunity in this state — to flee Maryland," Morgan said on the House floor Tuesday.

The recently approved bill will establish a commission that will study possible forms of reparations to black Americans for the legacy of slavery and racial discrimination.

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland celebrated the override of the governor's veto in a statement posted to Instagram: "This landmark action establishes a rigorous and comprehensive plan for reparations and marks Maryland's first-ever step toward reparations. At a time of growing attacks on diversity and equity, today's action reaffirms our shared commitment to truth-telling, accountability, and meaningful progress for Black Marylanders."

A preliminary report is required by January 1, 2027; a final report is due by November 1, 2027.

The commission will expire in the summer of 2028.

