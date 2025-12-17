Female accused of inserting razor blades into grocery items; hit with $100K bond

A female accused of inserting razor blades into loaves of bread at two Walmart stores in Biloxi, Mississippi, was arrested Tuesday, WJTV-TV reported.

Camille Benson, 33, of Texas, was charged with attempted mayhem, the station said, adding that her bond was set at $100,000.

Customers reported finding the razor blades at a Walmart Supercenter and a Walmart Neighborhood Market, Lt. Candace Young, a public information officer for the Biloxi Police Department, told WJTV.

Walmart employees told police a customer first reported finding a razor blade in a loaf purchased from the Walmart Supercenter on Dec. 5, the station said, adding that a customer who bought a loaf at the Walmart Neighborhood Market reported finding a razor blade on Dec. 8.

Law enforcement officials said that after another customer complained to the Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, employees inspected merchandise and found several more loaves had been tampered with, WJTV reported.

The police department was notified on Monday, the station said, and asked all those who purchased bread from those Walmart locations to inspect the loaves and report any findings.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” Walmart said in a statement, according to WJTV. “We have removed and thoroughly inspected all potentially affected products at impacted stores in Biloxi. We appreciate law enforcement for their swift action and will continue cooperating with them as they investigate.”

Police don't believe any other stores have been targeted, the station added.

Walmart also said if customers purchase a product that has been tampered with, they should immediately throw it out and visit their local Walmart for a full refund, WJTV noted.

More than 3,000 comments have been left under WJTV's Facebook post about the arrest, and observers didn't hold back:

"She doesn't look like she is playing with a full deck," one commenter wrote.

"Now give her the bread she put razors in," another user suggested.

"The devil is really busy!" another commenter declared.

"Bread will now be packaged in boxes with pull tabs," another user predicted. "Wait till its price triples."

"Time to start baking my own bread," another commenter stated.

