DHS torpedoes Ilhan Omar's latest tall story: 'Categorically FALSE'

In a Sunday interview with WCCO-TV, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of pulling over her son on Saturday and pressing him for proof of citizenship. Others who have trouble with the truth, namely Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and the liberal media, were quick to make hay of Omar's allegation.

"Congresswoman Omar’s son was pulled over by ICE while he was following the law, on his way home from Target," Walz said in a post on X. "This isn’t a targeted operation to find violent criminals, it’s racial profiling."

'It is shameful that Congresswoman Omar would level accusations to demonize ICE as part of a PR stunt.'

The Department of Homeland Security stopped the narrative in its tracks, noting that the Democrat ethno-nationalist's sob story appears to be yet another tall tale.

DHS noted on Tuesday that "ICE has absolutely ZERO record of its officers or agents pulling over Congresswoman Omar's son."

"With no evidence, it is shameful that Congresswoman Omar would level accusations to demonize ICE as part of a PR stunt," continued the agency. "Allegations that ICE engages in 'racial profiling' are disgusting, reckless and categorically FALSE."

"What makes someone a target for immigration enforcement is if they are illegally in the U.S. — NOT their skin color, race, or ethnicity. Under the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, DHS law enforcement uses 'reasonable suspicion' to make arrests," added the DHS.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar compares Stephen Miller's immigration rhetoric to Nazism

Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Clinging to the congresswoman's narrative, Omar's office said in response to the DHS on Tuesday, "The congresswoman's son and others were pulled over by ICE, racially profiled, and forced to prove their citizenship with a passport."

"ICE has long operated as a rogue agency beyond reform," continued the statement from Omar's office. "It's no surprise that an agency known for disappearing people also can't keep its records straight."

The response from Omar's office may amount to a rock thrown from a glass house.

In the wake of border czar Tom Homan's confirmation that the Trump administration is investigating Omar for alleged immigration fraud — possibly in connection to Omar's marriage to her alleged brother — former Democratic congressional candidate AJ Kern told Alpha News that public records appear to indicate Omar has trouble keeping the record straight about when she was born.

While Omar has repeatedly indicated that she became a citizen at the age of 17 — a claim she even made to the Guardian this week — Kern noted that Omar "was actually 18 in the year 2000, when her father became eligible to apply for citizenship."

Citing official documents, Kern suggested that Omar "actually wasn't a minor when her father could apply for naturalization," adding that "it kind of blows a hole in her story that she obtained naturalization or citizenship when she was 17."

Emails reviewed by Alpha News show that Omar's staff contacted the Legislative Reference Library on May 17, 2019, requesting they change the Somali-born ethno-nationalist's date of birth from Oct. 4, 1981, to Oct. 4, 1982.

Blaze News has reached out to Omar's office for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!