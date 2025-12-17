‘Culture of death’ comes to Illinois with new MAID program: Glenn Beck exposes the TRUTH

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill legalizing “medical assistance in dying” for terminally ill adults with a prognosis of six months to live or less — making Illinois the 12th U.S. state to allow assisted suicide.

The legislation was narrowly approved by the Illinois Senate in October after the Illinois House passed it in May.

“First, do no harm,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck comments. “I’m having a hard time with that. Doctors, maybe you can tell me how you get around this. First, do no harm. That is a very important concept that our doctors are to buy in to and that we all believe.”

“This is the 12th state in the country that is allowing assisted suicide. And there are about 25 others that are standing in line for it. What a surprise: Illinois is the first of this batch of them coming in to say, ‘I want to kill people.’ It is a culture of death, and that’s what we are battling,” he says.

“When you look at what people are saying about global warming, what is the solution? Fewer people. How do you do that? Well, culture of death takes care of that, right? When you look at, you know, just about anything now — health care, abortion: culture of death. Islam: culture of death. Marxism, honestly, it is a culture of death,” he continues.

However, supporters of this culture of death like Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) argue for it as a humane option — and a rare one.

“Western world, you’re being played. This is not compassion. I’m going to be real clear with you. This is preparation for when the system can no longer afford to fulfill its promises. That's what this is. ... They are preparing you so you look at this as compassion,” Glenn explains.

“And so when it gets worse and worse up until the very end, you don’t recognize it. I mean, they’re beginning to, a little bit in Canada, to see what’s coming their way. And why is it happening? Because they can no longer afford socialized medicine,” he says.

“Can America afford to fulfill its promises that it’s made for generations on all of this socialized everything? No," he states.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.