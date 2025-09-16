Trump ready again to label Antifa as terrorists: 'I would do that 100%'

President Donald Trump signaled on Monday that Antifa militants might soon find themselves designated as domestic terrorists.

When asked about such a designation in the wake of his friend Charlie Kirk's assassination by a coward whose ammunition was reportedly engraved with Antifa slogans, the president said, "It's something I would do, yeah."

"I would do that 100% — and others also, by the way," continued Trump. "But Antifa is terrible."

Trump indicated that Attorney General Pam Bondi would likely need to get the ball rolling on the designation and noted that they have been discussing possibly bringing racketeering charges against liberal groups that back similar stripes of leftist extremists.

Blaze News has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller made clear in his Monday conversation with Vice President JD Vance on "The Charlie Kirk Show" that "we are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks."

RELATED: Antifa, gay furries, and bomb codes? What the engravings on the Kirk assassination bullets may mean

MELISSA MAJCHRZAK/AFP via Getty Images

"We are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people," added Miller.

'You fight them with guns so you don’t have to fight them with tanks.'

While Democrats have downplayed Antifa violence and in some cases even denied the group's existence, the president has long understood the real threat posed by the largely decentralized yet deadly revolutionary anarcho-communist group.

After all, they haven't exactly hidden themselves or their intentions.

A Baltimore Antifa militant provided a good insight into the radicals' thinking when he told historian Mark Bray, the author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," that when it comes to fighting so-called fascists, which appears to be a catch-all term for individuals standing in communists' way, "You fight them by writing letters and making phone calls so you don’t have to fight them with fists. You fight them with fists so you don’t have to fight them with knives. You fight them with knives so you don’t have to fight them with guns. You fight them with guns so you don’t have to fight them with tanks."

Evidently, Antifa militants have decided to skip letters and phone calls.

Amid the bloody 2020 Black Lives Matter riots, which inflicted billions of dollars in damage, left thousands of police injured, and claimed the lives of at least 25 Americans, Trump stated, "The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization."

'Now you could argue, and I think it would legitimate, for a single terrorism designation against Antifa as a foreign terrorist organization.'

Then-Attorney General Bill Barr noted, "The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly."

While the State Department has been granted the authority under the law to designate foreign groups as terrorist organizations, America does not similarly have an overarching domestic terrorism statute. As a result, the government tends to investigate and prosecute acts of domestic terrorism on an individual basis.

Various Republican lawmakers have unsuccessfully attempted in recent years to create an official domestic terrorism organization list — and to put Antifa on it.

Kyle Shideler, a senior analyst at the Center for Security Policy, told "Blaze News: The Mandate" on Monday that the Trump administration should instead "induct a number of designations against Antifa-linked groups, primarily in Europe but across the world."

"Now you could argue, and I think it would be legitimate, for a single terrorism designation against Antifa as a foreign terrorist organization," continued Shideler. "If you try to designate Antifa just as a single movement, what I suspect you'll find is that the bureaucrats will say, 'We don't know what that is. That's not a thing that exists.'"

Shideler suggested an optimal approach would be to find a number of foreign Antifa groups, tie them back to an international Antifa network such as the the International Anti-Fascist Defense Fund, "then you go after U.S.-based groups that are also tied to that international network, and so you build a series of designations that way."

The Trump White House appears keen on making sure that Antifa militants are held accountable this time around.