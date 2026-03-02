Comic calls out Peter Dinklage: 'You were in the most offensive movie to little people ever made'

A stand-up comedian says fellow little person Peter Dinklage is guilty of hypocrisy for criticizing Disney over the use of dwarf actors in the "Snow White" remake.

The box office bomb garnered few moviegoers but plenty of meme mockery when it launched amid constant denigration by its own star, Rachel Zegler.

'It's not up to his cultural standards of what a dwarf should do.'

Zegler turned off audiences by consistently explaining that the movie avoided an out-of-date story concept while progressing to a world where Snow White doesn't need a man.

Heigh-ho, heave-ho

The movie's universally reviled CGI seven dwarfs certainly didn't help matters. Disney made the last-minute switch from live actors when "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage lambasted the studio for daring to use actual dwarfs.

The backlash from dwarf entertainers was swift, expressing outrage that the uber-successful Dinklage essentially got at least seven actors fired.

Now stand-up comic and actor Brad Williams is calling out Dinklage for giving himself a pass when it comes to allegedly "offensive dwarf roles."

Speaking with podcaster Chris Van Vliet, Williams said that while he was jealous of Dinklage's talent, his disdain for the actor comes from his obvious hypocrisy that no one is speaking about.

"[Dinklage] came out and was really angry that the live-action 'Snow White' movie was going to use real dwarf actors, and he thought that was offensive. If someone else gets work, that's really offensive to him," Williams began. "It's not up to his cultural standards of what a dwarf should do to be a respected member of this business."

'Toes' before bros?

Meanwhile, said Williams, Dinklage's own resume includes "the most offensive movie to little people ever made": the abysmal 2002 film "Tiptoes."

The film stars Gary Oldman as a dwarf, an effect achieved by the actor playing "on his knees" with his arms tied back.

"[He] doesn't look like a little person at all," Williams explained.

"You can't be in 'Tiptoes' .... and then come out and try to take work from dwarf actors and say, 'You can't play the role of a dwarf because it's considered offensive.' To whom? To you?"

While joking that Hollywood is "not writing" many roles for little people, the comedian screamed that he would have loved to be in the movie.

"Yes! Literally the role I was born to play, genetically," he laughed.

Shortchanged

Dinklage's influence over the film did not please fellow dwarf actor Dylan Postl either, who said last year that Dinklage was putting at least a dozen little people out of work in what would have been the role of a lifetime.

"What gave him the voice for all of our community?" Postl asked.

Stuntmen and stand-ins could have been employed for the dwarf roles as well, Postl and Williams agreed.

Williams' notion that "Tiptoe" "looks like a 'Saturday Night Live' sketch" was the exact sentiment shared by comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura when they brought up the film to one of its stars, Matthew McConaughey.

Watching the movie trailer for the first time more than 20 years later, McConaughey called it a "wild concept" that drew a lot of talent.

"We knew it was a soap opera," he remembered, saying the cast was thinking, "If we straight-face this, it can be really funny and also might actually make you drop a tear."

McConaughey and the comedians joked at the swing-and-miss nature of the trailer, agreeing that it "doesn't look real."

McConaughey assured the duo, however, that it was indeed a "real production" and he actually "showed up to work" to film that movie.

