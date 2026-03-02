Marriage meltdown: Mom-of-two teacher busted for alleged child molestation of student; reportedly loses custody of kids

A Georgia teacher has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a child, police said. The teacher — a married mother of two — is now facing a divorce filing from her husband, according to court records.

Danielle Weaver, a 29-year-old teacher in Leesburg, turned herself in to the Lee County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 18 after arrest warrants were obtained by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Feb. 17.

'During the course of the inquiry, investigators identified Weaver as the suspect and confirmed the alleged victim is a juvenile student enrolled at the school.'

Weaver was booked into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Jail. She was later released on a $50,000 bond, according to WALB-TV.

Weaver was charged with child molestation and improper sexual contact by employee, agent, or foster parent, according to a statement from the GBI.

Georgia law defines child molestation as:

When such person does any immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under the age of 16 years with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of either the child or the person; or by means of an electronic device, transmits images of a person engaging in, inducing, or otherwise participating in any immoral or indecent act to a child under the age of 16 years with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of either the child or the person.

Under Georgia law, those convicted of a first offense of child molestation face a minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in the statement that the Leesburg Police Department requested the GBI to "assist with an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact between a teacher and a juvenile student at Lee County High School" on Feb. 4.

The GBI statement noted that officers with the Leesburg Police Department responded to a request from Lee County High School administrators to investigate the allegations against the teacher.

"Investigators identified Weaver as the subject and identified the victim as a juvenile student at Lee County High School," the GBI stated.

WALB obtained the following statement from the Lee County School System:

We, at the ninth-grade campus, can confirm that there is an ongoing legal investigation involving law enforcement concerning the alleged conduct of a former staff member who is no longer working for the district. Upon discovering the allegations, school and district leadership acted immediately to ensure the safety and well-being of students, as well as to conduct a thorough investigation.

The investigation into the potential teacher sex scandal is "active and ongoing," the GBI said. Once the investigation is complete, "the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution," according to the GBI.

According to court records reviewed by the New York Post, Weaver's husband filed for divorce a day after her arrest. Weaver's husband was granted temporary custody of their two daughters, according to court documents.

According to court filings, the husband is seeking a divorce because the marriage is "irretrievably broken."

The Lee County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office at 229-931-2439 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

