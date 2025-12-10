Middle school teacher hit with 22 charges of sex abuse of 13-year-old — went from 'mother figure' to 'monster': Court docs

A middle school teacher in Utah faces 22 criminal charges stemming from accusations that she sexually abused a young student, according to authorities. The alleged victim revealed the moment he realized he was at the "point of no return" regarding his reported relationship with the seventh-grade teacher.

Alisha Marie George, 40, is charged with attempted rape and four counts of forcible sodomy, first-degree felonies; 12 counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; distributing pornographic material, a third-degree felony; and four counts of unlawful kissing of a child, a class A misdemeanor, KSL-TV reported.

'[The boy] reported that he viewed George as a "mother figure" who was "always there for him."'

Citing court documents, KSL reported that the alleged victim told investigators he met George when he was 12 years old and in the seventh grade. At the time of her arrest late last month, George taught an honors language arts class at Hawthorn Academy in West Jordan, KSL added.

The court docs say the boy told police he had developed a "tight relationship" with George the following year when "he was struggling in his home life, and George offered to keep an eye on him."

"[The boy] reported that he viewed George as a 'mother figure' who was 'always there for him,'" according to court documents, which added that prosecutors claim George "used her position of trust to prey upon and groom a middle school child."

"The victim recounted that he was struggling when the defendant offered to help him, offering to drive him to and from school and assist in taking care of him when his mother was bedridden," prosecutors said, according to court docs.

Prosecutors stated, "[She] used this as an opportunity to engage in sexual acts with [the boy] from December 2023 through July 2024." The alleged abuse began when the victim was 13 years old, KTVX-TV reported, citing charging documents.

Citing charging documents, the New York Post reported that the teacher "made out" with the student during Christmas break that year, after driving him home from a trip to the movie theater with other teachers and students.

The student, now 15, informed investigators that George told him "not to tell anyone," which the boy then "realized he was 'at the point of no return,'" according to court documents.

The court documents say, "[The boy] expressed that he felt like he and George were ‘in a relationship’ and said that if he spoke with other females at school, George would become angry with him.”

Charging documents say the teacher and student had their last sexual encounter in July 2024 in George's car.

On his birthday later that year, George reached out to the student, but he reportedly told her not to message him again and blocked her on social media, court documents note.

The alleged victim told police that his first sexual experience was with his teacher, according to court documents.

The alleged victim described George as a "monster" because "at a time in his life when he needed someone the most, [she] stepped up but took advantage of him," court docs say.

After the teacher's arrest on Nov. 25, "multiple students reported to the police department that they, too, had been groomed by [George] or observed the inappropriate behavior that [she] engaged in with students," investigators said, according to the court documents.

Law enforcement noted that George could face more charges if additional victims are discovered.

George is being held at the Salt Lake County Jail without bail, according to jail records.

A spokesperson for Hawthorn Academy told Blaze News that George has been placed on administrative leave, and her access to school buildings and systems has been revoked. The spokesperson added to Blaze News that the kindergarten-to-ninth-grade school is fully cooperating with law enforcement and that its highest priority "continues to be the safety and well-being of our students."

It appears that all references to George have been scrubbed from the school's official website.

However, an archived school website biography of George from 2021 reads: "I am Mrs. George. This is my 13th year of teaching AND at Hawthorn. I have been here since the school was built and love being an EAGLE!"

According to the deleted bio, George taught seventh-grade language arts and was the adviser for the student government and peer leadership class.

The bio states: "I have been married for 14 years to my amazing husband, Jeremy, and we have two precious little girls."

George said that teaching is her passion and something she has wanted to do since she was a "little girl."

The biography concludes: "I love to watch kids learn, and middle school is the best!"

The West Jordan Police Department did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

