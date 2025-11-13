Ex-teacher's aide at Christian school assaulted boy, sent nudes to him and friends, got 'flirty' when he was 12: Court docs

A former teacher's aide at a Wisconsin Christian school has been accused of having sex with a boy she reportedly began getting "flirty" with when he was just 12 years old.

Stephanie Jensen, 41, was arrested Nov. 4.

'Victim 1 mentioned Stephanie Jensen was not only sending him nude pictures, but that she was sending his buddies nude content as well.'

According to the Wisconsin Circuit Court, Jensen was hit with 13 charges, including four counts of exposing genitals, pubic area, or intimate parts to a child; four counts of child enticement by exposing genitals, pubic area, or intimate parts; three counts of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older by an actor 19 or older; second-degree sexual assault of a child; and possession of child pornography.

The New York Post, citing allegations laid out in the criminal complaint, reported that Jensen had worked as a second-grade classroom aide at the Faith Lutheran School in Fond du Lac.

The Faith Lutheran School has a primary goal to "teach students in grades 3K-8 about the love of Jesus in a safe Christian environment."

As outlined in the criminal complaint, WBAY-TV reported that when the boy was in eighth grade, the pair would "regularly bump into each other on campus before she started the illegal relationship."

Citing the criminal complaint, the Post reported that the boy told investigators Jensen started becoming "flirty" with him when he was only 12 years old.

The boy told investigators that he first had sex with the former teacher's aide in September 2024 — shortly before his 16th birthday, according to charging documents.

The student — identified as "Victim 1" in the criminal complaint — told investigators he remembered the pair first had sex when he was 15 years old because it happened shortly before he obtained his driver's license, according to charging records.

The student told investigators that he had sex with Jensen four times until he was 17 years old, according to court documents.

WLUK-TV said charging documents it reviewed indicate Jensen sent nude photos to the boy and also to his friends: "Victim 1 said word traveled throughout his friend group that she was willing to share so people he knew would add her to see what she would share with them."

The criminal complaint said Jensen allegedly admitted to detectives that she sent sexual content but denied having sex with the boy in question.

According to the New York Post, a detective informed Jensen that she was being placed under arrest, but she allegedly replied, "I am not under arrest," and she reportedly refused to stand up from the couch.

The criminal complaint stated that the detective had to pull Jensen from the couch by her arm and that officers struggled to handcuff the suspect until police ordered her to stop.

Following her arrest, Faith Lutheran School fired Jensen, according to school officials.

Faith Lutheran School Principal Benjamin Rank told WLUK:

Faith Lutheran School has terminated the employment of Stephanie Jensen upon formal charges being filed in court on Monday. The faculty, staff, and administration at Faith are committed to the safety and care of our students, staff, families, and community. We pray for all who are affected by these events as we continue to put our faith and trust in the Lord.

A judge initially ordered Jensen to have no contact with the victim, his family, or other minors and not to use social media, drugs, or alcohol.

In an update from WBAY, a judge allowed Jensen to have contact with her own children but not with other minors.

Jensen's cash bond was set at $200,000, and she is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 17.

