Middle school teacher accused of raping her former student who's now in high school, sending nude video of herself to teen

The latest teacher sex scandal involves child sex crime accusations against a middle school teacher in Utah. The teacher is accused of sending a nude video of herself to her former student and raping the teen boy.

Malori Nielson, 28, on Monday was arrested and charged in 4th District Court with first-degree felony rape and third-degree felony distribution of pornography by an adult.

'When the defendant was confronted about the video, she acknowledged she was the individual in the video and began crying.'



Nielson is a teacher at Delta Middle School. The school's staff page lists Nielson as an "art specialist" but doesn't include her photo.

Last week, the Millard County Sheriff's Office was asked to investigate "suspected unlawful sexual conduct" between Nielson and the student, according to charging documents obtained by KSL-TV, which noted that the student is "now in high school." The student allegedly was in Nielson's class during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

According to charging documents, the alleged victim informed police that he and Nielson had sex in May 2024. Prosecutors noted that he would have been 15 years old at the time and that Nielson "occupied a position of special trust."

Nielson also is accused of sending a pornographic video of herself to the student through the Snapchat app on or about Dec. 6, 2024.

“It was also reported that the defendant had sent a nude video of herself to the alleged victim, and that several other students had seen the video and had recently confronted the defendant about the video,” said a court document filed by the Millard County Attorney’s Office.

Police interviewed “several friends of the alleged victim who reported they had seen the video and could identify the defendant as the nude individual in the video,” according to charging documents obtained by Gebhardt Daily. “One of the individuals who was interviewed reported that when the defendant was confronted about the video, she acknowledged she was the individual in the video and began crying.”

"The alleged victim had asked the friend to record the video off of the alleged victim’s phone, so that the friend had a copy of the video on his phone," according to charging documents. "The friend reported that he had since deleted the video from his phone.”

The alleged victim told police that “he spent time in her classroom after school hours," even after he was no longer Nielson's student.

The student said Nielson would allow him and his friends into the school gym to play basketball when the school was closed.

The Millard School District announced Tuesday that Nielson had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

"We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and appreciate their thorough and professional handling of the matter," the Millard School District stated. "While the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide additional details. However, we want to reassure our community that we remain steadfast in our commitment to student safety and well-being."

