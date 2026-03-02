'Child killers, pedophiles, murderers': DHS drops latest round of the 'Worst of the Worst' illegal aliens detained

Statutory rape, sexual abuse of a child, assault on a child causing death, and manslaughter are some of the criminal illegal aliens documented by the Deptartment of Homeland Security.

The Trump administration is continuing the mass deportation of illegal aliens despite challenges in court from illegal alien advocates and left-wing politicians.

'ICE arrested child killers, pedophiles, murderers, and other despicable criminals across the country.'

"March 1, 2026, marked the 23-year anniversary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is finally putting Americans first," said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis in an email release to Blaze News.

"Over the weekend, ICE arrested child killers, pedophiles, murderers, and other despicable criminals across the country," she added.

Among those on the list was Miglan Elvin Alvarado-Martinez from El Salvador, who was convicted for assault on a child causing death in Los Angeles, California.

Fernando Melendez-Ramirez was convicted for first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13 years old in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is an illegal alien from Mexico.

Alfonso Santillan-Sanchez was convicted for third-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in Yakima, Washington. He is originally from Mexico.

Here's a list of the other cases from the release:

Rigoberto Lopez-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for identity theft: using to avoid arrest and driving while intoxicated in Fauquier County, Virginia.

Rogelio Cruz-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for dangerous drugs, assault, and possession of a weapon across Texas.

Diego Mejia-Canales, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for three counts of possession of child pornography in Louisa, Virginia.

DHS has reported that 622,000 illegal aliens were deported from the U.S. in 2025, and it estimates that over two million other illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported during that time.

RELATED: Illegal alien transvestite prostitute jumped from 2nd floor while fleeing from police: report

Critics on the left have lambasted the administration over reports of detentions against some illegal aliens without violent criminal histories. DHS has pushed back with lists of the worst of the worst criminal aliens and also with government statistics.

In February 2026, DHS argued in a statement on social media that many illegal aliens deported without violent criminal convictions recorded in the U.S. have horrific convictions in other countries.

"We will stop at nothing to remove these public safety threats and Make America Safe Again," the agency added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!