DHS fires back at 'absurd' CBS report on 'nonviolent' illegal aliens by citing horrific cases

The Department of Homeland Security lashed out at an "absurd" report claiming that a majority of the illegal aliens being deported by the administration were nonviolent cases.

The CBS News report cites an internal DHS document it obtained that showed only 14% of nearly 400,000 immigrants arrested in the first year of the Trump administration had charges or convictions for violent criminal offenses.

In a post on the X platform, the official DHS account argued that many technically nonviolent illegal immigrants had criminal and violent pasts.

"Horrendous crimes such as the distribution of child pornography, drug trafficking, burglary, fraud, human smuggling, even being in a gang like MS13 or Tren de Aragua or being a known or suspected terrorist are considered 'non-violent crimes' by the media," reads the statement from the agency.

DHS cited Antonio Israel Lazo-Quintanilla, an illegal alien whose only crime in the U.S. was driving without a license but is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated homicide, extortion, possession of drugs, and other felonies.

The point is emphasized by the thug's booking photo, which shows him sporting a large "666" tattoo on his forehead.

"It is absurd to quantify Lazo-Quintanilla as 'nonviolent' when he is a confirmed member of the 18th Street Gang, a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), and was on El Salvador's most wanted gang members list," the agency continued. "He was a public safety threat that we were fortunate to apprehend BEFORE he could victimize Americans."

DHS gives another example of brothers from Mexico who are "cold-blooded killers" wanted for multiple murders in their native country but are categorized as "non-criminals" in the U.S.

"No one can reasonably consider MS-13 member Edward Hernandez a non-criminal just because, despite his FIVE savage murders back in El Salvador, he has no convictions in the U.S.," the agency said in a third example.

"We will stop at nothing to remove these public safety threats and Make America Safe Again," it added.

The CBS report also claims that President Donald Trump is losing support on immigration from Americans. One poll found that support on immigration fell from 59% at the start of the president's second term down to 46%.

