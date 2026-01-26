'Proud to be a sanctuary city': Mamdani announces another handout for illegal aliens in NYC

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) says that taxpayers will be on the hook for another handout available to illegal aliens.

The socialist mayor and Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had previously announced their plan to provide free child care for 2-year-olds in the city as well as other programs for children across the state.

'These are programs for every single New Yorker. These are not programs that are going to ask the immigration status of any one of the children.'

During a roundtable discussion Friday, Mamdani said that the program would be open to illegal immigrants.

"Just to put it very clearly, these are programs for every single New Yorker. These are not programs that are going to ask the immigration status of any one of the children," he said.

"All of those children are New Yorkers," he added. "They should all be enrolled in 3-K and pre-K, no matter where they were born or where they come from."

He went on to clarify the sanctuary city policies of New York City.

"And we are also proud to be a sanctuary city," Mamdani continued. "What a sanctuary city means is that we have policies in place, policies have existed for years in the city, that deny ICE agents access into schools, hospitals, city properties, or even the properties of city contractors unless those ICE agents can present a judicial warrant signed by a judge."

Hochul has previously had to cut education funds in order to make up for spending on the immigration crisis. She has also set aside funds to help fight the Trump administration in court.

"As New York’s first mom Governor, fighting for New York’s families has always been at the core of my agenda," said Hochul earlier in the month. "Since taking office, I’ve put families front and center, fighting to make our state more affordable and laying the groundwork to deliver universal childcare."

RELATED: 'Such an a**hole': Mamdani rejects kids' snow day despite brutal forecast — backlash is fierce

President Donald Trump has made the dismantling of sanctuary city policies a central goal of his second term. His efforts to defund local governments with the policies have been stymied by legal opposition.

Critics of socialism are watching New York City closely to watch the effects of Mamdani's policies on the prominent U.S. city. He has vowed to significantly hike up taxes in order to fund massive increases in social spending.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!