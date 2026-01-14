Trump says he will cut federal funds to sanctuary cities and states — beginning in 3 weeks

President Donald Trump said that he would seek to end federal funds to sanctuary cities and those states that have sanctuary cities by the beginning of February.

Trump made the comments during an address at the Detroit Economic Club, where he also advocated cutting credit card interest rates to a maximum of 10%.

'It breeds fraud and crime and all of the other problems that come, so we're not making any payment to anybody that supports sanctuary cities.'

"Starting February 1, we are not making any payments to sanctuary cities or states having sanctuary cities because they do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens," the president said.

"It breeds fraud and crime and all of the other problems that come, so we’re not making any payment to anybody that supports sanctuary cities," he added.

When asked to elaborate on the decision, he offered no further details.

"You'll see," Trump said. "It'll be significant."

The Department of Justice had previously identified 11 states they considered to be sanctuary states that included California, New York, and Connecticut.

Trump has tried to cut federal funds twice before but was blocked by judges' rulings in both instances. In early January, he tried to cut $10 billion from child-care services but was blocked by a New York judge. In October, he cut almost $8 billion of funding from states that voted for Kamala Harris, but that effort was blocked by a Washington, D.C., judge.

He also touted his record on the economy during the speech.

"Growth is exploding, productivity is soaring, investment is booming, incomes are rising. Inflation is defeated," Trump said.

New York Immigration Coalition president Murad Awawdeh released a statement condemning the president's decision against sanctuary cities.

"Punishing states and cities that refuse to participate in the federal government's inhumane and cruel attacks on immigrants is simply a playground bullying tactic. New York's hardworking families, children, and elderly will pay the price if Trump gets his way," Awawdeh wrote.

"Federal funding belongs to us all, as part of our government's responsibility to ensure needs like healthcare, education, infrastructure, and public safety are met," he added. "We expect New York City and other sanctuary jurisdictions to call this bully's bluff by litigating this egregious violation of our City and State's 10th Amendment rights and the federal government's responsibility to provide essential services to all counties, cities and states."

