'Such an a**hole': Mamdani rejects kids' snow day despite brutal snowy forecast — and the backlash is fierce

Newly inaugurated New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing some criticism for saying he would not declare a snow day for children during a bitter winter snowstorm.

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the entire state of New York on Friday, but the mayor said that students would be required to have online learning rather than a free day.

"I know to the disappointment of any student that’s watching this right now, Monday is either going to be a remote learning day or it’s going to be an in-person school day," Mamdani said Friday.

"It’s not going to be a traditional snow day. That is a determination we’ve made," he added.

Forecasts say the city could be hit with as much as 18 inches of snow through the weekend, along with very cold temperatures.

Critics online responded with disapproval of the decision.

"I like this mayor but I do not like this! Give the kids a snow day!" said Cristóbal Alex of MSNBC.

"Snow days are an American pastime/tradition of happiness. So out of principle, he despises it and has to do the opposite," read another response.

"Mamdani had an equity-focused agenda, but this is not equitable. Don't forget too, the research has shown that students didn't learn as much during virtual learning. This is just a wasted day that counts," said another user.

"F**k him my kid will not be remote learning he will be building a snow man and some sleigh riding," replied another critic.

"Mamdani is such an a**hole. No snow days?" read another.

"The forecasts don’t always get it right, but what is being predicted right now, whether it’s a foot of snow or even a little bit more, would be one of the biggest snowfalls that our city has seen in years," continued Mamdani.

"Either late tomorrow evening or early Sunday morning, we are going to see snow start to begin to fall across our city," he added. "It will fall and fall and then fall some more."

