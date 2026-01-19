'Tax them to the white meat!' Mamdani's new 'equity officer' posted now-deleted X posts against white women.

The administration of the newly inaugurated New York City mayor was rocked by yet another controversy over bigoted posts on social media that were later deleted.

Afua Atta-Mensah ridiculed liberal white women in the posts on the X platform before being named the chief equity officer of the city by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

'The anti-white racism of Mamdani's inner circle will be on full display for all New York to see.'

"There is no one I trust more to advance racial equity across our work in City Hall," Mamdani said about Atta-Mensah when he appointed her to the office.

The social media posts were unearthed by the New York Young Republican Club, according to the New York Post.

In one post, she wrote emphatically, "Tax them to the white meat!" in reference to a show about wealthy people.

In another post from 2020, she reposted a message reading, "There's NO moderate way to Black liberation," and added a comment in approval.

She also criticized white liberals and white women in some posts, including one that responded positively to the statement, "we don't talk about white liberal racism enough." She replied, "Facts! It would need to be a series of loooooonnnnnnnggggg conversations."

In another, in response to the question, "Who's not police but FEELS like police to you?" she wrote, "White women at nonprofit organizations."

Mamdani named Atta-Mensah to the equity office on Thursday before the NYYR released screenshots of the posts that were apparently deleted soon after her elevation.

"We have the receipts and we are here to win," reads a statement from the NYYRC. "These tweets by Afua Atta-Mensah are just the tip of the iceberg and New York is not going down without a fight. The anti-white racism of Mamdani's inner circle will be on full display for all New York to see."

Although Mamdani has only been in office for less than three weeks, a number of members of his team have been found to have issued extremist statements.

Mamdani's housing czar had issued many statements advocating for the state to take control of housing while calling homeownership a tool of "white supremacy."

Another aide had advocated for the abolition of police, while yet another said that real terrorism comes from capitalism and their pawns.

The Post said City Hall did not respond to requests for comment about its equity director.

