Illegal alien transvestite prostitute jumped from hotel's second floor while trying to flee from police: Report

A 23-year-old man identified by police as a transvestite prostitute was reportedly arrested after trying to escape a Texas police sting.

An undercover officer of the Irving Police Department Vice Unit contacted a person advertising escort services on an online website and arranged for sexual services on Feb. 10, according to an Irving Weekly report.

When officers confronted him, the man initially raised his hands but then fled with police chasing after him.

Police said that during the initial escort call, their officer was quoted a price of $300 for sexual services.

In subsequent messages, the officer negotiated specific services to be performed without a condom, and the man agreed to them for $400. Police indicated that these negotiations are undertaken to reassure the target that they're not dealing with police.

Then the officer arranged to meet the escort at the Red Roof Inn on Airport Freeway in Irving.

When the man arrived, officers texted him the number of a hotel room that was part of their police operation. They observed a white Kia vehicle park in front of the room and saw a man exit the vehicle and approach the room.

When officers confronted him, the man initially raised his hands but then fled with police chasing after him.

He then ran to the second floor of the hotel and jumped out of the building onto concrete on the ground, according to police.

Police were able to apprehend him despite his allegedly locking his arms and refusing commands.

The man was identified as Fernando Jose Ortiz-Gutierrez of Arlington and was booked on one count of prostitution, one count of evading arrest or detention, another of resisting arrest, and one count related to an outstanding confirmed regional warrant.

RELATED: Illegal alien coach who allegedly murdered 13-year-old now charged with other horrendous sex crimes against 2 other underage boys

Law enforcement authorities then determined that Ortiz-Gutierrez was an illegal alien, and a detainer was ordered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He has since been taken into ICE custody.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!